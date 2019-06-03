Dustin Mostoller, Norton City, Norton High School, senior

Dustin is a great young man who is very intelligent and a wonderful ambassador of our school. He is always willing to lend a hand around the building whenever needed and his teachers absolutely love him.

Hailey Silket, Norton City, Norton High School, senior

Hailey is a terrific young lady who is taking advantage of employment opportunities through her Career Based Intervention Program. She recently received the "Outstanding Senior" award from the Barberton Rotary and is planning a career in the health field upon graduation.

Drake Lanham, Springfield Local, Springfield High School and Junior High, freshman

Drake is a very nice person not just to staff, but to everyone around him. He is a role model to his peers, leading by example. He never gives up when things get challenging.

Ashanty Vazque-Pereira, Springfield Local, Springfield High School and Junior High, sophomore

Ashanty has grown leaps and bounds this year. She takes her schoolwork seriously and brought up her grades. She can now be found sporting a Spartans softball uniform and was caught welcoming a new student to her lunch table.