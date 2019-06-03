A new chief financial officer has been named at Akron Children's Hospital.

Spencer A. Kowal comes from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he has served as vice president of financial strategy since 2016. He replaces Michael Trainer, who is retiring after 11 years of service.

In his new role, beginning July 15, Kowal will oversee budgeting and long-range forecasting for Akron Children’s. He will be responsible for the vision, protection and use of funds as a strategic asset for the hospital, and will assist leadership in making sound financial decisions, in such areas as strategic pricing, payor negotiations, cost benefit analyses, proposed capital and staff expansions, initiatives, business plans and partnerships/collaborations.

“We are excited to welcome Spencer to Akron Children’s,” said Grace Wakulchik, president and chief executive officer of Children’s. “He is a solution-oriented and proven finance professional who comes to us from one of the world’s most highly-respected children’s hospitals. At the same time, we have enormous gratitude for Mike Trainer. Under his stewardship, Akron Children’s has been recognized with favorable bond ratings, and our strong financial picture has allowed us expand our programs to better serve our patient families. We wish him the best in retirement.”

Kowal earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Denison University and a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of North Carolina School of Public Health.

Prior to joining Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, he was the lakeshore region chief financial officer for Presence Health, the largest Catholic health system in Illinois.

Kowal and his wife, Randi, have five children.