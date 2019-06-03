COLUMBUS — A retired Granville Police lieutenant Monday became the first female sergeant at arms for the Ohio Senate.

Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina, swore in Suzanna “Suzie” Dawson. She joins three other members of the sergeant-at-arms team, which is responsible for maintaining security and order in the Senate, and protection for the president. Dawson recently retired from the police department after 28 years of service.

“Suzie brings with her a distinguished career of public service,” said Sen. Jay Hottinger, R-Newark. “Her hometown community in Granville greatly respects her, where she is known for her friendly service.”

In July 2016, Dawson became the Granville department’s first female supervisor.

“It’s an honor to come work in the Statehouse, and I’m committed to ensuring that members, staff and visitors to the Ohio Senate feel welcome and safe while working and sharing their ideas on how to make Ohio an amazing place to live and work,” she said.

