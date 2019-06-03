100 Years Ago (1919)



In order to raise $20,000 in funding to assure a proposed steel castings plant for Alliance, two Chamber of Commerce teams of 15 men each were to conduct a whirlwind sale of lots of land situated west of the Transue and Williams Drop Forgings Corporation.



E.W. Diehl and Clay Rockhill were named to the City Park Commission to succeed Charles Ahrendts and George Shull, who had both resigned. Guy Search was named to the Civil Service Commission, replacing John Stratton, who had resigned.



Lora Kelley, a native of Alliance who had been overseas with a Red Cross unit of the tuberculosis department and was also on the Plain Dealer staff in Cleveland, had resigned her position with the newspaper to take a job as publicity writer with the National Tuberculosis Association of New York City.



75 Years Ago (1944)



Honored as scholastic leaders at Mount Union for the Class of 1944 were Ruth Hummer, a resident of the 700 block of Wright Avenue, who led the senior class in scholarship for the 1943-44 academic year; Betty Jane Gibbins, of Canton, the top-ranking scholar in the junior class; Dean Underwood, of Waynesburg, who led the sophomore class; and Mary Jane McCready, a resident of the 500 block of Overlook Drive, who led the freshman class. Alice Dulabahn, of Canton, was the valedictorian of the 62 graduates of Mount Union’s 98th commencement class. Helen Weaver, a resident of the 1100 block of Glamorgan, was the salutatorian.



Rev. Paul D. Magnuson, pastor of the Dowogiac, Michigan, Church of Christ, had arrived in Sebring to take the pulpit of the Sebring Church of Christ. It was said that once when his church was in financial difficulties, Rev. Magnuson worked the graveyard shift as a welder in a plant 30 miles from his home and he gave the entire paycheck to the church with only he and one other person knowing the source of the money.



Lt. Robert Morledge, an Alliance High grad who attended Mount Union for three years before entering the Air Corps in 1943, was awarded his silver pilot wings and a commission as a second lieutenant at Freeman Army Air Field in Seymour, Indiana.



Harold S. Rummel, an Alliance High grad who worked at Transue and Williams Steel Forging Corporation before entering the service in 1943, was graduated as an aerial navigator at San Marcos, Texas, and given a commission as a second lieutenant.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Paul Thompson was elected commander of the Charles C. Weybrecht Post 166 of the American Legion.



Marilyn LaForte, a senior at Alliance High, had been awarded first place in a state safety poster conducted by the Knights of Pythias. Her poster used the theme "Weigh Their Lives Carefully, The Cost Is High."



Thirty-five members of a French-speaking class of the International Police Academy was visiting Alliance.



25 Years Ago (1994)



Sandi Reay and Andy Wolpert were chosen as Marlington High victory bell ringers for the 1994-95 school year.