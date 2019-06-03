You can’t blame Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. shareholders if they feel a bit battered and bruised these days. Even deflated.

The Akron tire maker’s stock has been hitting multiyear lows, in part because of industry headwinds but also in part from some company decisions.

Analysts say Goodyear shares are hurting because of:

• A weak China economy and decreasing car sales there.

• A weak European economy.

• Rising raw material prices.

• A global tire oversupply.

• High levels of corporate debt.

• Quarterly results have not met investor expectations.

But Goodyear remains profitable and is innovating on a number of fronts, introducing new tires and upgrading existing tire factories. U.S. sales of higher profit tires remain strong. Company executives say they are taking the right steps for the long term. And that ultimately could leave shareholders pumped up.

