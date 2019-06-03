The following students also were nominated by their schools as 2019 Star Students:

Alivia Williamson

Alliance High School

GPA: 4.3

College: Boston University

• Honor Roll 2015-2019

• Scholar Athlete 2018

• National Honor Society 2018-2019

Jacob P. Dudek

Archbishop Hoban High School

GPA: 4.4

College: Ohio State University

• Academic Knight

• English Subject Award

• Advanced Placement U.S. History Subject Award

Wendy Kristell

Aurora High School

GPA: 4.319

College: Ohio State University

• National Merit Commended Scholar 2018

• American Legion Americanism and Government Test State Winner 2018

• Outstanding Mathematics Student 2018

Benjamin Miller

Black River High School

GPA: 4.42

College: Ohio State University

• Valedictorian 2019

• Distinguished Honor Roll 2014-2019

• Superior Rating at State Science Fair 2014

Dominic Olah

Brunswick High School

GPA: 4.44

College: Cornell University or Northwestern University

• Scholar Athlete 2017-2018

Imani Jackson

Buchtel High School

GPA: 3.8

College: West Virginia Wesleyan

• ACCESS Outstanding Student Award 2019

• Akron Urban League Scholarship Recipient 2019

Alexander Demagall

Buckeye High School

GPA: 4.716

College: Ohio State University

• Top Scholar

• Emperor Science Award

• Cross Country Top Scholar Award

Sara Koeth

Buckeye High School

GPA: 4.727

College: Miami University

• Top Scholar for Track and Field 2017-2018

• Top Scholar in Classes: Philosophy, Sociology, AP English Literature 2018

• Top Scholar in College Chemistry 2017

Lauren Domer

Canton Central Catholic High School

GPA: 4.59

College: Ohio State University

• Circle of Excellence Award for Cheerleading

• National Honor Society

Andy Cheng

Canton South High School

GPA: 4.55

College: Ohio State University

• Scholastic Silver Writing Key

• AP Scholar

• AP and PLTW Achievement in Engineering

George Gillespie

Cloverleaf High School

GPA: 4.359

College: Cleveland State University

• AP Scholar 2018

• Cloverleaf High School Honor Roll 2016-2019

• Academic Letter

Audrey Milligan

Copley High School

GPA: 4.72

College: Ohio State University

• Social Studies Department Award 2017

• English Department Award 2018

• National Honor Society 2017

Madison Tavenier

Coventry High School

GPA: 4.15

College: Nova Southeastern University

• Honor Roll 2015-2019

• Citizenship Award 2017-2018

• National Honor Society 2017-2018

Ryan Morrison

Coventry High School

GPA: N/A

College: University of Akron

• Honor Roll 2015-2019

• Hugh O’Brian Leadership Program 2016-2017

• National Honor Society 2017-2018

Haley Pero-Favazzo

Crestwood High School

GPA: 4.02

College: Ohio Wesleyan

• Honor Roll 2015-2019

• West Point Leadership Award 2018

• Presidential Academic Achievement Award 2015-2019

Joey Peters

Crestwood High School

GPA: 4.267

College: John Carroll University

• West Point Leadership Award 2018

• Student Athlete Award 2018

• President’s Award for Educational Achievement 2016-2018

Gavin Aitken

Cuyahoga Falls High School

GPA: 4.2

College: Kent State University

• Rotary Scholar

• Top Tiger Award

• High Honor Roll

Carly Schneiders

Cuyahoga Falls High School

GPA: 4.0

College: Kent State University

• None listed

Naomi Richmond

Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy

GPA: 4.2

College: Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania

• National Honor Society 2017-2019

• CVCA Royal Scholar 2019

• Certificate of Scholarship in Accounting 2018

Jayda Peterson

East High School

GPA: 3.97

College: University of Akron

• 3.0 Club 2016-2019

• Science Fair Winner 2016, 2017

Zackery Smith

East High School

GPA: 3.29

College: Stark State

• 3.0 Club 2016-2018

• Science Fair Winner 2017

• Akron Rotary Club Scholarship 2019

Scott Workman

Ellet High School

GPA: 4.16

College: University of Akron

• National Honor Society 2017-2019

• ACCESS Top Science Award 2018-2019

• Gold Seal Certificate 2019

Claire Struhsaker

Ellet High School

GPA: 4.047

College: University of Akron

• Ellet Student of the Year 2017-2018

• ACCESS Outstanding Math Student 2018

• Academic Challenge Contestant 2018

Daniel Gee

Field High School

GPA: 3.9

College: University of North Carolina-Wilmington

• Honor Roll 2015, 2017-2019

• Falcon Scholar 2016

• National Honor Society 2018-2019

Ayda Qureshi

Green High School

GPA: 4.6

College: University of Michigan

• Academy of Scholars 2015-2019

• AP Scholar With Distinction 2018

• Ohio Seal of Biliteracy 2018

Zarah Belacic

Green High School

GPA: 4.683

College: Ohio State University

• National Honor Society 2017

• Academic Scholar 2015-2018

• AP Scholar With Distinction 2018

Wending Wu

Hudson High School

GPA: 4.89

College: N/A

• Perfect Score on the 2018 AP Computer Science A Exam

• National Merit Scholar Winner

• National AP Scholar

Malaya Owens

Kenmore/Garfield High School

GPA: 3.71

College: Kent State University

• National Honor Society 2017

• Student Council 2015-2019

• 3.0 Club 2015-2019

Mitchell Bodager

Kingsway Christian School

GPA: 4.01

College: Malone University

• High Honor Roll 2015-2019

• National Honor Society, President 2016-2019

• Anticipated Valedictorian 2019

David Harbaugh

Lake High School

GPA: 3.86

College: Heidelberg University

• Four-time Academic Letter Winner 2015-2019

• Band Letter Winner 2015-2017

Jacob Hess

Washington (Massillon) High School

GPA: 4.364

College: Ohio State University

• Highest Honors 2015-2019

• Valedictorian 2019

• Stark State President’s and Dean’s List 2016-2019

Mikayla Garofalo

Washington (Massillon) High School

GPA: 4.3

College: Kent State University

• High School Honor Roll/Highest Honors 2015-2019

• Salutatorian 2019

• Stark State President’s and Dean’s Lists 2016-2019

Nicholas Stump

Medina High School

GPA: 4.403

College: University of Toledo

• National Honor Society 2018-2019

• Honor Roll 2013-2019

Jacob Kraus

Nordonia High School

GPA: 4.496

College: Ohio State University

• Principal’s Award 2016-2018

• “N” Award 2016-2019

• Superintendent’s Award 2019

Malasia Kelly

North High School

GPA: 3.968

College: Ohio State University

• National Honor Society 2018-2019

• Honor Roll 2015-2019

• All-City Academic Teams: Soccer and Softball 2018-2019

Alex Rito

North Royalton High School

GPA: 4.3

College: Ohio State University

• Pride in Academics: Engagement in Health 2017

• Highest Honor Roll 2016-2018

• Pride in Academics: Achievement in Calculus 2019

Manal Vakil

North Royalton High School

GPA: 4.4

College: Ohio State University

• National Honor Society 2017-2019

• Pride in Academics 2016

• Link Crew 2017-2019

Luke O’Brien

Northwest High School

GPA: 4.0

College: University of Toledo

• National Honor Society 2017-2019

• Scholar Athlete 2018-2019

• Honor Roll 2015-2019

Emma Kurtz

Northwest High School

GPA: 3.6

College: College of Wooster

• Honor Roll 2016-2018

• Honors Diploma 2019

• Cum Laude 2016-2019

Madison Juersivich

Norton High School

GPA: 4.69

College: Kent State University

• Honor Roll 2015-2017

• President’s List at the University of Akron 2017-2018

• Dean’s Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement at the University of Akron 2018

Chloe Johnson

Orrville High School

GPA: 4.418

College: Ohio State University

• Dean’s List

• National Honor Society

• Academic All-Ohio

Mercedes Bryan

Our Lady of the Elms High School

GPA: 4.186

College: Hillsdale College

• Hillsdale College Merit Scholarship Award

• Miami University of Ohio Merit Scholarship Award

• Clemson University Merit Scholarship Award

Taylor Anthony

Perry High School

GPA: 4.11

College: John Carroll University

• Four-year Honor Roll Academic Award 2015-2019

• Stark State College Dean’s List 2017-2019

• Malone University Teen of the Month Nominee 2018

Jason Cindia

Perry High School

GPA: 4.49

College: Ohio State University

• National Honor Society

• AP Scholar With Distinction

• Academic Honor Roll

Daijah Caples

Ravenna High School

GPA: 3.9

College: Kent State University

• Ravenna High School Academic Award 2015-2018

• Four-time Basketball Academic Letter Winner

• Four-time Volleyball Academic Letter Winner

Michael Wunderle

Ravenna High School

GPA: 3.91

College: University of Toledo

• Ravenna High School Academic Letter 2015-2016

• Valedictorian 2019

• Four-time Baseball Academic Letter

John Krew

Revere High School

GPA: 4.61

College: Johns Hopkins University

• Akron Council of Engineering and Scientific Society’s Outstanding Science Student 2018

• Top AP Chemistry Scholar 2018

• Top AP Calculus Student 2018

Jacob Ellis

Rittman High School

GPA: 4.359

College: University of Akron

• Four-time All-year First Honor Roll

• Salutatorian

Erica Gasser

Rittman High School

GPA: 4.362

College: Mount Vernon Nazarene University

• Valedictorian 2019

• Dean’s List — Wayne College 2017-2019

• Honor Roll 2015-2019

Benjamin Fisher

Southeast High School

GPA: 3.91

College: Kent State University

• Quill and Scroll

• National Honor Society

• Distinguished Student in Chemistry

Andrew Frankowski

Springfield High School

GPA: 4.30

College: University of Akron

• College Credit Plus Participant

• Honor Roll

Sophia Marcum

Springfield High School

GPA: N/A

College: University of Akron

• PRC Scholar Athlete 2015-2018

• Varsity Soccer Academic Award 2016-2018

• Renaissance Academic Award 2015-2018

Yonita Weiszhauz

Stow-Munroe Falls High School

GPA: 4.537

College: Kent State University

• Kent State University, English Department Writing Contest Nominee 2019

• National Honor Society 2018

• AP Scholar With Distinction 2018

Caiden Rodgers

Streetsboro High School

GPA: 4.4333

College: N/A

• Class of 2019 Most Outstanding Biology Student 2015-2016

• Class of 2019 Most Outstanding Anatomy Student 2017-2018

• Secretary of National Honor Society 2018-2019

Saaya Morton

Strongsville High School

GPA: 4.8

College: Emory University

• National Merit Commended Scholars 2018

• AP Scholar With Distinction 2017

• Academic Achievement Award in AP Calculus BC and French III Honors 2017

Cole Ventresca

Strongsville High School

GPA: N/A

College: Colgate University

• Ayn Rand Essay Contest semifinalist

• AP Scholar With Distinction

• AP English Language and Composition Award

Lily Stewart

Wadsworth High School

GPA: 4.45

College: University of Cincinnati

• National Merit Commended Student

• Ohio Seal of Biliteracy in Latin

• AP Scholar With Distinction

Caitlin Raid

Woodridge High School

GPA: 4.704

College: Ohio State University

• Akron Council of Engineering and Scientific Societies Outstanding Science Student 2018

• Scholar Athlete Award 2016-2018

• Student of the Month 2016

Timothy Fritts

Wooster High School

GPA: 3.99

College: University of South Carolina

• National Honor Society 2017-2019

• Distinguished Scholars Roll 2015-2018

• Honor Roll 2019