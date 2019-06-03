The following students also were nominated by their schools as 2019 Star Students:
Alivia Williamson
Alliance High School
GPA: 4.3
College: Boston University
• Honor Roll 2015-2019
• Scholar Athlete 2018
• National Honor Society 2018-2019
Jacob P. Dudek
Archbishop Hoban High School
GPA: 4.4
College: Ohio State University
• Academic Knight
• English Subject Award
• Advanced Placement U.S. History Subject Award
Wendy Kristell
Aurora High School
GPA: 4.319
College: Ohio State University
• National Merit Commended Scholar 2018
• American Legion Americanism and Government Test State Winner 2018
• Outstanding Mathematics Student 2018
Benjamin Miller
Black River High School
GPA: 4.42
College: Ohio State University
• Valedictorian 2019
• Distinguished Honor Roll 2014-2019
• Superior Rating at State Science Fair 2014
Dominic Olah
Brunswick High School
GPA: 4.44
College: Cornell University or Northwestern University
• Scholar Athlete 2017-2018
Imani Jackson
Buchtel High School
GPA: 3.8
College: West Virginia Wesleyan
• ACCESS Outstanding Student Award 2019
• Akron Urban League Scholarship Recipient 2019
Alexander Demagall
Buckeye High School
GPA: 4.716
College: Ohio State University
• Top Scholar
• Emperor Science Award
• Cross Country Top Scholar Award
Sara Koeth
Buckeye High School
GPA: 4.727
College: Miami University
• Top Scholar for Track and Field 2017-2018
• Top Scholar in Classes: Philosophy, Sociology, AP English Literature 2018
• Top Scholar in College Chemistry 2017
Lauren Domer
Canton Central Catholic High School
GPA: 4.59
College: Ohio State University
• Circle of Excellence Award for Cheerleading
• National Honor Society
Andy Cheng
Canton South High School
GPA: 4.55
College: Ohio State University
• Scholastic Silver Writing Key
• AP Scholar
• AP and PLTW Achievement in Engineering
George Gillespie
Cloverleaf High School
GPA: 4.359
College: Cleveland State University
• AP Scholar 2018
• Cloverleaf High School Honor Roll 2016-2019
• Academic Letter
Audrey Milligan
Copley High School
GPA: 4.72
College: Ohio State University
• Social Studies Department Award 2017
• English Department Award 2018
• National Honor Society 2017
Madison Tavenier
Coventry High School
GPA: 4.15
College: Nova Southeastern University
• Honor Roll 2015-2019
• Citizenship Award 2017-2018
• National Honor Society 2017-2018
Ryan Morrison
Coventry High School
GPA: N/A
College: University of Akron
• Honor Roll 2015-2019
• Hugh O’Brian Leadership Program 2016-2017
• National Honor Society 2017-2018
Haley Pero-Favazzo
Crestwood High School
GPA: 4.02
College: Ohio Wesleyan
• Honor Roll 2015-2019
• West Point Leadership Award 2018
• Presidential Academic Achievement Award 2015-2019
Joey Peters
Crestwood High School
GPA: 4.267
College: John Carroll University
• West Point Leadership Award 2018
• Student Athlete Award 2018
• President’s Award for Educational Achievement 2016-2018
Gavin Aitken
Cuyahoga Falls High School
GPA: 4.2
College: Kent State University
• Rotary Scholar
• Top Tiger Award
• High Honor Roll
Carly Schneiders
Cuyahoga Falls High School
GPA: 4.0
College: Kent State University
• None listed
Naomi Richmond
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
GPA: 4.2
College: Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania
• National Honor Society 2017-2019
• CVCA Royal Scholar 2019
• Certificate of Scholarship in Accounting 2018
Jayda Peterson
East High School
GPA: 3.97
College: University of Akron
• 3.0 Club 2016-2019
• Science Fair Winner 2016, 2017
Zackery Smith
East High School
GPA: 3.29
College: Stark State
• 3.0 Club 2016-2018
• Science Fair Winner 2017
• Akron Rotary Club Scholarship 2019
Scott Workman
Ellet High School
GPA: 4.16
College: University of Akron
• National Honor Society 2017-2019
• ACCESS Top Science Award 2018-2019
• Gold Seal Certificate 2019
Claire Struhsaker
Ellet High School
GPA: 4.047
College: University of Akron
• Ellet Student of the Year 2017-2018
• ACCESS Outstanding Math Student 2018
• Academic Challenge Contestant 2018
Daniel Gee
Field High School
GPA: 3.9
College: University of North Carolina-Wilmington
• Honor Roll 2015, 2017-2019
• Falcon Scholar 2016
• National Honor Society 2018-2019
Ayda Qureshi
Green High School
GPA: 4.6
College: University of Michigan
• Academy of Scholars 2015-2019
• AP Scholar With Distinction 2018
• Ohio Seal of Biliteracy 2018
Zarah Belacic
Green High School
GPA: 4.683
College: Ohio State University
• National Honor Society 2017
• Academic Scholar 2015-2018
• AP Scholar With Distinction 2018
Wending Wu
Hudson High School
GPA: 4.89
College: N/A
• Perfect Score on the 2018 AP Computer Science A Exam
• National Merit Scholar Winner
• National AP Scholar
Malaya Owens
Kenmore/Garfield High School
GPA: 3.71
College: Kent State University
• National Honor Society 2017
• Student Council 2015-2019
• 3.0 Club 2015-2019
Mitchell Bodager
Kingsway Christian School
GPA: 4.01
College: Malone University
• High Honor Roll 2015-2019
• National Honor Society, President 2016-2019
• Anticipated Valedictorian 2019
David Harbaugh
Lake High School
GPA: 3.86
College: Heidelberg University
• Four-time Academic Letter Winner 2015-2019
• Band Letter Winner 2015-2017
Jacob Hess
Washington (Massillon) High School
GPA: 4.364
College: Ohio State University
• Highest Honors 2015-2019
• Valedictorian 2019
• Stark State President’s and Dean’s List 2016-2019
Mikayla Garofalo
Washington (Massillon) High School
GPA: 4.3
College: Kent State University
• High School Honor Roll/Highest Honors 2015-2019
• Salutatorian 2019
• Stark State President’s and Dean’s Lists 2016-2019
Nicholas Stump
Medina High School
GPA: 4.403
College: University of Toledo
• National Honor Society 2018-2019
• Honor Roll 2013-2019
Jacob Kraus
Nordonia High School
GPA: 4.496
College: Ohio State University
• Principal’s Award 2016-2018
• “N” Award 2016-2019
• Superintendent’s Award 2019
Malasia Kelly
North High School
GPA: 3.968
College: Ohio State University
• National Honor Society 2018-2019
• Honor Roll 2015-2019
• All-City Academic Teams: Soccer and Softball 2018-2019
Alex Rito
North Royalton High School
GPA: 4.3
College: Ohio State University
• Pride in Academics: Engagement in Health 2017
• Highest Honor Roll 2016-2018
• Pride in Academics: Achievement in Calculus 2019
Manal Vakil
North Royalton High School
GPA: 4.4
College: Ohio State University
• National Honor Society 2017-2019
• Pride in Academics 2016
• Link Crew 2017-2019
Luke O’Brien
Northwest High School
GPA: 4.0
College: University of Toledo
• National Honor Society 2017-2019
• Scholar Athlete 2018-2019
• Honor Roll 2015-2019
Emma Kurtz
Northwest High School
GPA: 3.6
College: College of Wooster
• Honor Roll 2016-2018
• Honors Diploma 2019
• Cum Laude 2016-2019
Madison Juersivich
Norton High School
GPA: 4.69
College: Kent State University
• Honor Roll 2015-2017
• President’s List at the University of Akron 2017-2018
• Dean’s Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement at the University of Akron 2018
Chloe Johnson
Orrville High School
GPA: 4.418
College: Ohio State University
• Dean’s List
• National Honor Society
• Academic All-Ohio
Mercedes Bryan
Our Lady of the Elms High School
GPA: 4.186
College: Hillsdale College
• Hillsdale College Merit Scholarship Award
• Miami University of Ohio Merit Scholarship Award
• Clemson University Merit Scholarship Award
Taylor Anthony
Perry High School
GPA: 4.11
College: John Carroll University
• Four-year Honor Roll Academic Award 2015-2019
• Stark State College Dean’s List 2017-2019
• Malone University Teen of the Month Nominee 2018
Jason Cindia
Perry High School
GPA: 4.49
College: Ohio State University
• National Honor Society
• AP Scholar With Distinction
• Academic Honor Roll
Daijah Caples
Ravenna High School
GPA: 3.9
College: Kent State University
• Ravenna High School Academic Award 2015-2018
• Four-time Basketball Academic Letter Winner
• Four-time Volleyball Academic Letter Winner
Michael Wunderle
Ravenna High School
GPA: 3.91
College: University of Toledo
• Ravenna High School Academic Letter 2015-2016
• Valedictorian 2019
• Four-time Baseball Academic Letter
John Krew
Revere High School
GPA: 4.61
College: Johns Hopkins University
• Akron Council of Engineering and Scientific Society’s Outstanding Science Student 2018
• Top AP Chemistry Scholar 2018
• Top AP Calculus Student 2018
Jacob Ellis
Rittman High School
GPA: 4.359
College: University of Akron
• Four-time All-year First Honor Roll
• Salutatorian
Erica Gasser
Rittman High School
GPA: 4.362
College: Mount Vernon Nazarene University
• Valedictorian 2019
• Dean’s List — Wayne College 2017-2019
• Honor Roll 2015-2019
Benjamin Fisher
Southeast High School
GPA: 3.91
College: Kent State University
• Quill and Scroll
• National Honor Society
• Distinguished Student in Chemistry
Andrew Frankowski
Springfield High School
GPA: 4.30
College: University of Akron
• College Credit Plus Participant
• Honor Roll
Sophia Marcum
Springfield High School
GPA: N/A
College: University of Akron
• PRC Scholar Athlete 2015-2018
• Varsity Soccer Academic Award 2016-2018
• Renaissance Academic Award 2015-2018
Yonita Weiszhauz
Stow-Munroe Falls High School
GPA: 4.537
College: Kent State University
• Kent State University, English Department Writing Contest Nominee 2019
• National Honor Society 2018
• AP Scholar With Distinction 2018
Caiden Rodgers
Streetsboro High School
GPA: 4.4333
College: N/A
• Class of 2019 Most Outstanding Biology Student 2015-2016
• Class of 2019 Most Outstanding Anatomy Student 2017-2018
• Secretary of National Honor Society 2018-2019
Saaya Morton
Strongsville High School
GPA: 4.8
College: Emory University
• National Merit Commended Scholars 2018
• AP Scholar With Distinction 2017
• Academic Achievement Award in AP Calculus BC and French III Honors 2017
Cole Ventresca
Strongsville High School
GPA: N/A
College: Colgate University
• Ayn Rand Essay Contest semifinalist
• AP Scholar With Distinction
• AP English Language and Composition Award
Lily Stewart
Wadsworth High School
GPA: 4.45
College: University of Cincinnati
• National Merit Commended Student
• Ohio Seal of Biliteracy in Latin
• AP Scholar With Distinction
Caitlin Raid
Woodridge High School
GPA: 4.704
College: Ohio State University
• Akron Council of Engineering and Scientific Societies Outstanding Science Student 2018
• Scholar Athlete Award 2016-2018
• Student of the Month 2016
Timothy Fritts
Wooster High School
GPA: 3.99
College: University of South Carolina
• National Honor Society 2017-2019
• Distinguished Scholars Roll 2015-2018
• Honor Roll 2019