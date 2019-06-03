The Streetsboro Quilt Guild is preparing for its annual judged quilt show to be held at the Faith Baptist Church in Streetsboro on Oct. 4 and 5.



The public is invited to enter items in this show. Items can be quilts of any size, wearable quilted items or quilted art pieces. Although this is a judged show, entrants can choose to display quilts, without having them judged. This year, 150 entrees will be accepted for the show. The entry deadline is Sept. 28. The entry fee is $3 per item for entries submitted by the deadline and $6 for entries submitted later. All items entered must be on display for the duration of the show. For more information contact miller.kathleen245@gmail.com or 330-671-7361.



This show is a popular event among quilters and quilt lovers. In addition to being inspired by the wonderful quilts, guests enjoy shopping at the vendor mall for quilt fabrics, patterns and supplies, and other needlework items; guests also enjoy shopping at the Country Cupboard where items made by guild members are for sale.