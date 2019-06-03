Hardball and softball: The RubberDucks will take the field at 7:05 p.m. to play the Reading Fightin Phils. It is "A Night at the Racers … A Celebration of Racers Fast Pitch" to welcome professional softball back to Akron. It is also "T-Shirt Tuesday" with the first 1,000 fans receiving a free shirt.

Lake music: There will be free swimming from 3 to 6:45 p.m. in the lake area of Summit Metro Parks' Munroe Falls Park. There will be a concert at 7 p.m. at the Maple Beach Shelter by the Metro Parks Ensemble. The park is at 521 S. River Road.