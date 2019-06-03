On June 26, Saturn and the waxing gibbous moon travel within 1 degree across the night sky.

From June 12 to 17, Saturn, the moon, and Jupiter are on a lengthening diagonal across the southeast. On June 16, Jupiter is only 2 degrees south of the full moon. Jupiter reaches opposition (on opposite sides of the celestial sphere), and the four Galilean moons are at their brightest with their widest separation — a splendid sight in binoculars. On June 5, Mars lies close — about 5 degrees — from a sliver of the waxing crescent moon in Gemini. June 21 is the summer solstice, one of the two times in the year when the sun reaches its highest point (the summer) or lowest point (the winter) in the sky at noon, marked by the longest and shortest days.

Q&A

Q: What are the chances of my dog’s house being struck by a meteorite like the one in Costa Rica in April? A. R., Canton

A: Pretty slim. While the mass of meteorites that falls to Earth each year is somewhere between 37,000 to 78,000 tons, most of it as dust-sized particles. Some estimates show that between 36 and 166 meteorites larger than 3.5 ounces fall to Earth on each 390,000 square miles. So, at best, if you own an acre of land, you can expect about one meteorite falling on that acre every 1.5 million years. On your dog’s house, even less frequently. Thank goodness.

Event

The Hoover-Price Planetarium will present the newly updated edition of “The Universe at Large” at 1 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Public shows are at 1 p.m. every weekday through Labor Day. The planetarium seats 65, and admission is included with admission to the museum. Children must be 5 years or older to attend, and the First Monday of the month program at 2 p.m. is for adults. The Hoover-Price Planetarium is inside the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, in Canton. For more information visit the planetarium’s blog on the museum’s website, or call the museum at 330-455-7043.

David L. Richards is director of the Hoover-Price Planetarium at the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum. He can be reached at 330-455-7043, email hooverpriceplanetarium@hotmail.com or read his blog at https://hooverpriceplanetarium.wordpress.com/.