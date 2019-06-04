Part of televangelist Ernest Angley’s property off State Road in Cuyahoga Falls, the site of the Cathedral Buffet, remains scheduled for a sheriff’s sale Friday morning with a starting bid of nearly $2.9 million.

The property holding the former restaurant and studios for WBNX (Channel 55) at 2690 State Road was put up for auction after Angley’s Winston Broadcasting Network Inc. defaulted on a $3.6 million loan to Beck Energy Corp. Beck Energy, an oil-lease company based in Ravenna, has a well on the Grace Cathedral site.

The nearly 6 acres is appraised at $4.33 million. The opening bid is two-thirds of the appraised figure, or $2.89 million.

As of Tuesday, bidding was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Friday on the first floor of the Summit County Courthouse on South High Street in downtown Akron.

Efforts to contact lawyers for Beck Energy and Angley on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

If the property fails to sell at this week’s auction, it will go up for bid on June 21 with no minimum bid requirement.

The property is next to Ernest Angley Ministries and Grace Cathedral Inc. at State Road and Portage Trail.

Beck Energy sued Winston Broadcasting in 2017 in Summit County Common Pleas Court, saying the broadcasting company had defaulted on a $3.6 million loan made in 2013 from Beck Energy. The court in 2018 agreed that Winston Broadcasting had defaulted and the property could be foreclosed upon.

Cathedral Buffet closed in 2017 after a U.S. District Court verdict on a federal Department of Labor complaint that resulted in the restaurant being ordered to pay $388,000 in back wages and damages to more than 200 congregation members who had worked at the restaurant.

Angley successfully appealed the case to the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals but the Cathedral Buffet has not reopened.

