The Barberton Board of Education has scheduled a special session for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that includes consideration of a 4-year contract for Superintendent Jeff Ramnytz.

The contract would extend Ramnytz’s term with the district until July 31, 2024.

Barberton schools have started several initiatives during his tenure, including the Barberton Early College with the University of Akron, an expansion of the district's preschool efforts, and the "Do Your Job" program to develop workplace skills.

Earlier this year, the district worked out a partnership with the University of Akron to boost the district’s cybersecurity education.

Last September, Barberton received a “D” on its report card from the Ohio Department of Education, but showed significant improvement in the performance of non-English speakers.

A former Barberton High School principal, Ramnytz became superintendent on Aug. 1, 2017.

The Firestone High School graduate attended Akron Public Schools and received his degree in elementary education from the University of Akron.

He began his teaching career in the Akron district at Rankin Elementary and Goodyear Middle schools, moving on to assistant principal of Goodyear where he stayed for 14 years. He moved to assistant principal at Wadsworth Middle School, then on to the Barberton district as assistant principal of Highland Middle School. He was principal of Barberton High School for nine years, spending 11 total in the district.