An hours-long standoff ended late Tuesday night without Akron police apprehending the suspect in a Monday slaying.

An Akron police source said just before 11 p.m. that Eugene Calvin Wells Jr., 24, who police believe shot and killed Walter J. Matthews, 23, in broad daylight at a Summit Lake intersection on Monday, was not found after a police SWAT team entered an Allenford Street house about 10 p.m.

Akron police began the standoff mid-afternoon Tuesday with the belief that Wells was holed up in the home.

According to reports, the SWAT team entered the Allenford home after firing tear gas into the building in order to force out a man they believed was Wells.

Police said a woman left the home about 9 p.m., but declined to give her identity.

Earlier, a dozen cruisers and a police van had assembled outside the house in mid-afternoon.

As dozens of curious onlookers crowded the sidewalks along Manchester Road and in the parking lot of the former Akron Baptist Temple, police blocked off a section of Allenford between Manchester and Pelton Avenue. The crowd grew during the standoff.

An officer at the scene, who asked not to be identified, declined to discuss the focus of the operation, but said police were not searching any homes.

"We're waiting," he said. "[It's] the waiting game."

Speculation in the crowd centered on Wells even before police confirmed he was the target of the operation.

“That’s what about five people said,” Barberton resident J.D. Greathouse said.

It was 5:45 p.m. He’d been at the site for about an hour.

“We’ve been sitting here watching the cops,” Greathouse said. He was prepared to stay until there was a resolution or he ran out of cigarettes.

Jordan McCants of Akron watched the activity from the west side of Manchester Road, slightly closer to the action. He said he hoped the police were searching for the suspect Wells, because he knew the victim in Monday’s slaying.

“He [Matthews] was a good guy,” McCants said. “It shouldn’t happen like that.”

McCants said he’d known Matthews for years.

“He was one of the groomsmen at my little brother’s wedding,” McCants said.

He said he hoped the police caught Wells. “I think everybody here does.”

Other spectators who asked not to be identified said Matthews had several children.

“His 2-year-old had a birthday today,” a woman who knew Matthews said. “He was silly, fun to be with and very family-oriented.”

On Monday, officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to the scene of the homicide. When they arrived, they found Matthews lying in the middle of road at the intersection of Princeton and West South streets..

Matthews was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he died about 5 p.m., according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

A witness told police the men were fighting when the suspect pulled out a handgun and began firing. He fled in a black Chevy Impala with tinted windows.

Police said Wells’ last known address was on Fulton Avenue. He has an escape warrant that was issued in August 2018.

He is listed at about 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds.

Alan Ashworth can be reached at 330-996-3859 or emailed at aashworth@thebeaconjournal.com.