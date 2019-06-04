'Bond' set explosion

causes injury, damage

An explosion on the set of the new James Bond movie has injured one crew member and damaged a stage at Pinewood Studios.

The film's official Twitter account said the accident Tuesday came from a "controlled explosion." No one was injured on set but a crew member outside the stage sustained a minor injury. The exterior of a stage was also damaged at the studio facilities outside London.

This is the second production incident on the untitled 25th installment in the 007 franchise. Shooting was set back in late May after Daniel Craig hurt his foot while performing a stunt in Jamaica. He underwent minor ankle surgery that required two weeks of rehabilitation.

Representatives for the film did not immediately respond to messages on the explosion Tuesday.

Spike Lee to give award

to Denzel Washington

Spike Lee will honor Denzel Washington's career by presenting his friend and collaborator with the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award.

AFI said Tuesday that Lee will present the actor and director with the honor at a gala Thursday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Lee has directed Washington in four films, including "Malcolm X" and "Inside Man." He also worked with Washington's son, John David, on the 2019 Oscar best-picture nominee "BlacKkKlansman."

It's a role reversal for Washington, who has helped present Lee with an honorary Oscar in 2015 and an NAACP Hall of Fame Award in 2003.

Mahershala Ali will join a star-studded list of presenters including Morgan Freeman, Chadwick Boseman and Julia Roberts.

The tribute will air on TNT on June 20 at 10 p.m.

The 64-year-old Washington joins the ranks of Mel Brooks, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and Alfred Hitchcock. Last year's AFI honoree was George Clooney.