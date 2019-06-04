A 22-year-old Akron man was shot to death Monday afternoon following an argument outside a convenience store in the city's Summit Lake neighborhood.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was shot several times around 3:30 p.m. after a verbal and physical altercation with a suspect near the intersection of Princeton Street and West South Street, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he later died.

Further details were not available as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.