AKRON

Police say good Samaritan



helped man, then robbed him

Police arrested an Akron man on Monday they believe robbed another man to whom he’d given a lift.

Terrell L. Jarvis, 30, of Ivy Place in Akron, faces charges of aggravated robbery after he drove the man who reported the incident to an ATM on Newton Street, according to police reports.

After the man withdrew money, police say, Jarvis pulled the car over and took the man's cash, wallet and cell phone.

Sykes to talk about

statehouse activity

Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron, the minority leader in the Ohio House, will discuss statehouse activity during a United Baptist Church community forum hosted by Women of Wholeness at 10:30 a.m. on June 15 at the Akron-Summit County Public Library Maple Valley branch of at 1187 Copley Road. All are welcome.

Local derby champions

to be crowned

Three of 50 racers from Summit, Stark and Medina counties will compete at 789 Derby Downs Saturday for a chance to advance to the 82nd FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on July 20.

The 9 a.m. races this Saturday are free to watch. Concession stands will be open.

Akron, along with Cleveland and Indianapolis, has sent racers to all 82 All-Americans. Three champions will advance after being crowned at 2 p.m. Saturday in the stock, superstock and masters divisions.

Councilman to host

Ward 7 meeting

Ward 7 Councilman Donnie Kammer will host Coffee With a Councilman from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Firestone Park Community Center, 1480 Girard St.

All Ward 7 constituents are welcome to attend.

BARBERTON

School board to consider extending

superintendent's contract

The Barberton Board of Education has scheduled a special session for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that will include consideration of a 4-year contract for Superintendent Jeffrey Ramnytz.

The contract would extend Ramnytz’s term with the district until July 31, 2024.

During the superintendent’s tenure, Barberton schools started several initiatives, including the Barberton Early College with the University of Akron, an expansion of the district's preschool efforts, and the "Do Your Job" program to develop workplace skills.

Earlier this year, the district worked out a partnership with the University of Akron to boost the district’s cybersecurity education.

Last September, Barberton received a “D” on its report card from the Ohio Department of Education, but showed significant improvement in the performance of non-English speakers.

Ramnytz became superintendent on Aug. 1, 2017.

CANTON

Aultman honors teen healthy

lifestyle ambassadors

The Aultman Ambassador Program recognized 121 students from seven area high schools for their efforts to engage their communities in healthy lifestyle habits. The recognition ceremony was held at R.G. Drage Career Technical Center on May 6.

Now in its seventh year, the program was launched to help youth create healthy habits. During the ceremony, 30 students received Student Ambassador scholarships, and six students received Ambassador of the Year scholarships.

Students use peer-to-peer mentoring to promote nutritious meals and snacks, hydration, active lifestyle in and out of school, good sleep habits and stress management.

The ambassador program has partnered with area colleges, universities and high schools and 2018 provided curriculum to six Stark County high schools and one Wayne County high school. An Aultman wellness coordinator assists the initiative with high school and university teams by providing the framework, tools and resources.

The 2019-2020 school year will have 14 high schools participating including Canton South, Lake, Louisville, Massillon City, North Canton Hoover, Orrville, Perry and Rittman school districts. College and university partners include Walsh University, University of Mount Union and Kent State Stark Campus.

