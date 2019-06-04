Akron police were involved in an hours-long standoff Tuesday involving the suspect in a slaying on Monday in the city’s Summit Lake neighborhood.

A dozen cruisers and a police van were assembled along Allenford Street on the city’s south side in an effort to apprehend Eugene Calvin Wells Jr., 24. Police believe Wells gunned down 23-year-old Walter J. Matthews in broad daylight Monday at Princeton and West South streets.

As dozens of curious onlookers crowded the sidewalks along Manchester Road and in the parking lot of the former Akron Baptist Temple, police blocked off a section of Allenford between Manchester and Pelton Avenue. The crowd grew as the standoff, which started late afternoon. Police were still on the scene at 9 p.m.

An officer at the scene, who asked not to be identified, declined to discuss the focus of the operation, but said the police were not searching any homes.

"We're waiting," he said. "[It's] the waiting game."

Speculation in the crowd centered on Wells even before police confirmed he was the target of the operation.

“That’s what about five people said,” said Barberton resident J.D. Greathouse. It was 5:45 p.m. He’d been at the site for about an hour.

“We’ve been sitting here watching the cops,” Greathouse said. He was prepared to stay until there was a resolution or he ran out of cigarettes.

Jordan McCants of Akron watched the activity from the west side of Manchester Road, slightly closer to the action. He said he hoped the police were searching for the suspect Wells because he knew the victim in Monday’s slaying.

“He [Matthews] was a good guy,” McCants said. “It shouldn’t happen like that.”

McCants said he’d known Matthews for years.

“He was one of the groomsmen at my little brother’s wedding,” McCants said. He said he hoped the police caught Wells. “I think everybody here does.”

Other spectators who asked to not be identified said Matthews had several children.

“His 2-year-old had a birthday today,” a woman who knew Matthews said. “He was silly, fun to be with and very family-oriented.”

On Monday, officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to the scene of the homicide. When they arrived, they found Matthews lying in the middle of road at the intersection.

Matthews was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he died about 5 p.m., according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

A witness told police the men were fighting when the suspect pulled out a handgun and began firing. He fled in a black Chevy Impala with tinted windows.

Police said Wells’ last known address was on Fulton Avenue. He has an escape warrant that was issued in August 2018.

He is listed at about 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds.

