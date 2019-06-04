Bubbles, bubbles: The Bubble Lady will be at Akron-Summit County Public Library in downtown Akron at 2 p.m. The Bubble Lady will show how many different ways bubbles can be made and amazing shapes. The program is free.

Super window washers: The superhero window washers will be at Akron Children's Hospital at 10 a.m. The public is invited to watch as the caped crusaders clean the windows of the hospital.

Just breathe: There will be a free lunchtime yoga session at Akron's Lock 3 Park from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. There will be Yoga on the Plaza at 6 p.m. at Cascade Plaza in Akron. It is also Happy Hour on the Plaza from 5 to 9 p.m.