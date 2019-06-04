Wadsworth Brewing Co. and Missing Falls Brewery are releasing a new collaboration beer called Born This Way Raspberry Pale Ale in honor of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month.

Pride Month is in June.

The beer, made at Missing Falls, will be released at both breweries on Friday. Wadsworth, 126 Main St., Wadsworth, will tap it at 12:30 p.m. Missing Falls, 540 S. Main St., Akron, will tap it at 4 p.m.

Both breweries also are donating a portion of the proceeds to benefit the new Summa Pride Clinic opening in Akron's Chapel Hill neighborhood that will be dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community.

Born This Way, which is 5.5% alcohol by volume, was the brainchild of Wadsworth co-founder and brewer Ernie Joy. He and wife Ericha Fryfogle-Joy's son Liam is transgender.

Joy said he wanted to celebrate and show his support for the LGBTQ community.

"As the dad of a transgender individual, I witnessed my child struggle with their identity for over a decade," he said. "When Liam officially began identifying as Liam, it was as if a cloud had been lifted from him and our family. He was happier and more confident than I had seen him in years.

"Born This Way is a celebration of the LGBTQ community and also a proud father showing his Pride for his son. Missing Falls was a great collaborator and were 100% in from the moment I shared my motivation with them."