Interested in getting part of a $1 million prize?

Then come up with a good idea — a big idea — on helping Northeast Ohio residents who don’t have a car get to where the jobs are.

The Fund for Our Economic Future and other economic development organizations and foundations have created the $1 million Paradox Prize, which seeks to invest in what organizers call “big ideas that help Northeast Ohioans who are stranded economically by their geography.”

Over the decades, jobs have spread farther away from where people live, the organizations said.

Now it can take someone three hours a day to commute to a job using public transportation, while using a car can consume more than an hour’s worth of wages, the group said in a news release.

"Too many residents find themselves stuck in an intractable scenario: no car, no job; no job, no car," Bethia Burke, Fund for Our Economic Future vice president, said in the release. "The Transportation Paradox can be solved if Northeast Ohio embraces seamless mobility solutions. We are no longer living in a world where transportation options need to be limited by the choice between individualized car ownership or a traditional bus."

That increased distance between people and jobs also reduces employers' access to workforce and creates hiring and retention challenges, said Marty McGann, senior vice president of advocacy and strategic initiatives at Greater Cleveland Partnership.

Anyone with a good idea can apply, the group said.

Go to paradoxprize.com for additional information.

Applicants are asked to submit a 300-word summary of the transportation challenge they're trying to address, a proposed solution, and potential partners.

Applications will be reviewed through a series of deadlines; the first deadline is July 15. Winning solutions will be connected to jobs and to the local place; simple, practical and easy to use; affordable and financially sustainable; measurable; and be considerate and respectful.

Awards are expected to range from $20,000 to $100,000. Funding will be awarded in rounds, with three rounds planned in 2019.

Technical assistance also will be awarded to help develop early-stage concepts.

Finalists will be asked to present a business plan before a regional Mobility Advisory Committee.