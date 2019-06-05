Over Easy, a new breakfast-and-lunch spot in downtown Kent, is about a lot more than eggs.

“Pancake Flight” anyone?

We’re not talking airborne cakes. Rather, this dish features a trio of different kinds of pancakes with their respective toppings — served side-by-side à la a flight of wine or beer.

The menu also boasts Morning Tacos and Smoked Pork Belly egg skillet.

They’re all calling my name.

Over Easy, eager to get the word out that it is open in downtown Kent’s Acorn Alley retail area, will be among the restaurants participating in the spring edition of Kent Restaurant Week.

The event runs through Sunday, showcasing independently owned and operated restaurants.

Over Easy is at 135 E. Erie St., in the old Rise & Shine breakfast and lunch spot.

“We are definitely a whole new restaurant,” with a new menu and interior, co-owner Shannon Zemba said this week.

The Pancake Flight runs $8.95 and the various three-egg skillet dishes, served with home fries and choice of toast, cost $9.95 each.

The Morning Tacos, with grilled chorizo or mushrooms, black beans, scrambled egg, guacamole and more, run $9.95.

There’s a Sage Fried Chicken (cornflake crusted) & Waffles for $10.95.

Milkshakes cost $4.50.

Each Restaurant Week participating eatery will offer a special “prix fixe” menu, featuring a three-course meal for a set price. Price will vary by restaurant.

Zemba teamed up with Chuck Crawford, the restaurant’s chef, for Over Easy. The two met some six years ago when both worked at the Main Street Bistro in Kent and since then have talked about opening their own place one day.

Crawford most recently was head chef at the Franklin Bar in Kent, and Zemba previously was general manager at the Red Door in Hudson.

Other restaurants participating in Kent Restaurant Week are: Belleria Italian Restaurant, Burnside Barbecue, Erie Street Kitchen, Franklin Hotel Bar, Grazers, Nineteen 10, Laziza, Ray’s Place, Tree City Coffee & Pastry; Treno Ristorante, Troy Grille, Water Street Tavern and 157 Lounge.

For more information, go to mainstreetkent.org/events/restaurant-week/ or call the nonprofit Main Street Kent, which promotes the city’s downtown, at 330-677-8000.

Doughnut Day

National Doughnut Day is Friday and that means you can get a free sugar fix at various doughnut places that day.

Among the doughnut giveaways: At Krispy Kreme stores get any of the chain’s doughnuts, including the Original Glazed doughnut.

There’s a local angle here. The lone Krispy Kreme shop in Akron, at 354 S. Maple St., west of downtown, is the oldest Krispy Kreme in the country.

This Krispy Kreme opened in the mid-1950s, replacing one on the same block of Maple that opened in 1939. That store was one of the first Krispy Kremes outside Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where the company started in 1937.

Also Friday, Dunkin' Donuts is giving customers a free “classic” doughnut with the purchase of any beverage.

At Walmart Supercenters or Neighborhood Markets, customers can go to the bakery section for a free glazed doughnut Friday.

National Doughnut Day was created in 1938 by the Salvation Army to raise money for people in need during the Great Depression.

The idea was a riff on the Salvation Army’s “doughnut girls” — Salvation Army workers who served coffee and doughnuts to soldiers in France during World War I.

Game on!

Acme Fresh Market, the Akron-headquartered grocery chain, is getting into what industry folks call the “gamification” of shopping with its Top Shopper Contest.

Participating shoppers earn 50 points for every Acme Fresh Market brand item purchased through June 12. They get 250 bonus points for every $100 Acme Fresh Market gift card they buy.

The grand prize winner will be randomly selected from the top 500 point earners, (The shopper with the most points gets $1,000 in Acme Fresh gift cards and four entries in the drawing; the shopper with the second highest number of points gets $500 in Acme gift cards and three entries; and the shopper with the third-highest point tally gets two entries and a $250 gift card.)

The winner will choose between a weekend for two in Las Vegas, a five-day cruise for two or $5,000 in Acme Fresh gift cards.

A running tally of each player’s points will be posted at www.acmestores.com/topshopper.

More information is available at that website.

Stow market

The Stow Community Farmers Market, in its ninth season, will open Saturday with vendors offering locally produced honey, brown eggs, coffee and seven varieties of lettuce.

The market runs 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 5 and features live music and events. It's in the parking lot of the Stow Community Church, 1567 Pilgrim Drive.

Customers can get updates on various events at the markets on the market’s Facebook page and at stowfarmersmarket.com.

This year the market will offer student vendor booths for children ages 8 to 14 selling products or plants or produce in a special Student Makers Market. The students will set up in their own area during the market June 29 and July 27.

The market accepts SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) cards, as well as credit cards. Also this year, Produce Perks are available, allowing customers using the SNAP/Ohio Direction Card to receive matching funds to buy additional fresh fruits and vegetables.

Anna Dean market



The Anna Dean Farm Market in Barberton opens Tuesday with new hours.

The market will run from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 1.

The market, as I’ve noted before, is worth checking out for its location alone, outside the historic O.C. Barber Piggery, 248 Robinson Ave.

This former pig barn is one of several distinctive buildings that were part of the onetime Anna Dean Farm, developed by town founder O.C. Barber.

Countryside market

Thursday is opening day of the Countryside Farmers Market at Will Christy Park in Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood.

It will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29.

The nonprofit Countryside also operates the Countryside Public Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays year-round at Northside Lofts, 21 N. Furnace St., Akron, and the Countryside Farmers Market at Howe Meadow from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 26. This market is at 4040 Riverview Road in Cuyahoga Falls.

At the Howe Meadow market, "Yappy Hour" will be 11 a.m. to noon each week, when shoppers can bring their dogs; they've traditionally not been allowed at the market.

Coming up

• Sarah's Vineyard in Cuyahoga Falls will host its 17th annual Summer Solstice Festival at the vineyard June 21-23.

The event at the vineyard at 1204 W. Steels Corners Road, across from Blossom Music Center, features Sarah's wine, along with food (including Sarah's wood-fired pizza and food trucks), music and crafts. Hours are 4 to 10:30 p.m. June 21, noon to 10:30 p.m. June 22 and noon to 6 p.m. June 23.

Daily admission is $15 and includes wine tasting tickets and a commemorative wine glass; parking is free. This is a cash only event.

Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

Go to www.sarahsvineyardwinery.com/solstice for a list of vendors and the music schedule. The phone is 330-929-8057.

• The Polish American Citizen’s Club of Akron will turn again into a mystery dinner theater June 29.

This club is an adventurous one, and this time the Polish Mystery Dinner Theater will feature a Western-theme murder and a menu including cowboy beef stew, Mexican cowboy layer salad, sweet potato mash and more.

The murder mystery is dubbed Murder at the Black Diamond Saloon.

Tickets for food and the mystery run $18. Coffee or tea is included, along with cast-iron skillet cornbread and peach cobbler. A cash bar will be available; no credit cards.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the club, at 472 E. Glenwood Ave. (entrance off Dan Street) any weeknight.

Send local food news to Katie Byard at 330-996-3781 or kbyard@thebeaconjournal.com. You can follow her @KatieByardABJ on Twitter or on Facebook.