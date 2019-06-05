Several students from the Belmont and Harrison Career Centers received scholarships during the annual Senior Certificate Ceremony and Awards Presentation held recently.



Muller Scholarships were awarded to 14 students. The Muller Scholarship was established several years ago in memory of Bernard W. and Carl F. Muller, residents of Belmont County.



Students receiving $1,000 Muller Scholarships were Ryan Bonfini, Bellaire; Zach Greenfield, St. Clairsville; Ian Johnston, Martins Ferry; Ashlee Keffer, Harrison Central; Aubrey Kemp, Union Local; Dalton Macurak, St. Clairsville; and Haley Rutan, Martins Ferry.



Students receiving $1,500 scholarships were Brad Ditoro, Harrison Central; Nicole Johnston, Bellaire; Aleathia Maher, Bridgeport; Lillian Ramsey, Bellaire; and Erin Sutton, St. Clairsville.



Laklynn Carpenter, Union Local, received a $2,000 scholarship, while Devynn Edwards, Bellaire, was awarded a $5000 scholarship.



Maher and Edwards also received $250 scholarships from the St. Clairsville VFW. Britney Showalter, Barnesville, was awarded the C. Robert Grimes Scholarship in the amount of $500. The scholarship is in memory of former BHVSD superintendent Robert Grimes.