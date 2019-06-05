Tracy Morgan 'scared'

driver after fender bender

A Manhattan driver involved in a fender bender with comedian Tracy Morgan's new Bugatti says she "got scared" when the entertainer reacted by pounding on her window and yelling.

Jocelyn Madulid of Jersey City, N.J., told the New York Post on Tuesday that she initially didn't know who the other driver was.

Madulid says an officer told her it was a "famous guy." A tour guide on a double-decker bus remarked, "Oh, that's Tracy Morgan!"

The Bugatti is reportedly worth $2 million. Morgan's outburst was caught on video. An email requesting comment was sent on Wednesday to Morgan's representative.

In 2014, the former "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live" star was seriously injured when a truck hit the limo van he was riding in. Comedian James McNair was killed.

Gretchen Carlson exits

Miss America leadership

Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America who helped eliminate the pageant's swimsuit competition, is stepping down as board chairwoman of the Miss America Organization.

She was part of an all-female leadership team that took over the pageant following an email scandal in which male leaders insulted former Miss Americas, denigrating their appearance, intelligence and even their sex lives.

Carlson pushed for the elimination of the swimsuit competition from the pageant, which originated in Atlantic City, N.J., nearly 100 years ago. In its place last year, contestants spoke about themselves, their goals and how they planned to serve the community.

Some welcomed the change as making the pageant more relevant, but many state organizations rebelled against the new leadership team over how it ran the organization.

Carlson was a Cleveland news broadcaster in the 1990s.