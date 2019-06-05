An Akron police officer who shot two brothers outside a downtown nightclub in October 2017 acted appropriately Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh has concluded, Beacon Journal/Ohio.com news partner News 5 Cleveland reports.

In a letter dated March 5, 2019 and obtained by the television station, Walsh writes that officer John Turnure "took prudent and reasonable actions, including using deadly force, in order to protect civilians and his fellow officers."

Turnure shot Latrent Redrick of Cleveland and Jamon Pruiett of Euclid at about 2:20 a.m. Oct. 1 outside the now-defunct ZAR Nightclub at 349 S. Main St. where a fight broke out and people started running.

Both men, who were each shot at least six times, survived.

Police and the brothers disagree about what happened.

Police say that Redrick was arguing with a group of males and pointed a loaded firearm at them, which created alarm in the crowd. Turnure then approached Redrick and shot him several times, and he dropped the gun. Pruiett grabbed the gun and fired a shot at Turnure, with Turnure then shooting Pruiett several times, police said.

But Redrick and Pruiett said officers approached them from behind and Turnure opened fire without ordering him to drop the weapon or warning that he planned on shooting. Pruiett grabbed Redrick's gun, which had fallen to the ground, and fired a shot toward the officer, not knowing who had fired at them, Pruiett has said.

"The prosecutor's office decided they wanted to cover-up this action," Sarah Gelsomino, the attorney representing the brothers, told News 5 Cleveland.

Redrick and Pruiett filed a civil lawsuit last year in Summit County Common Pleas Court against the city and officers John Turnure, Utomhin Okah and Scott Lietke. The lawsuit, which has since been moved to federal court, is ongoing.