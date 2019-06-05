AKRON

Police say man shot

while shopping at store

A 21-year-old Akron man was shot in the stomach Tuesday while he shopped at a small store in the city’s Summit Lake neighborhood.

Akron police report the man was shopping at the 2:30 Drive Thru on Old Main Street when a man with a firearm entered the store and fired five or six rounds at the victim.

When officers arrived at the scene about 9 p.m., Akron Fire Department personnel were treating the injured man, who was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General hospital.

The man remained in serious condition on Wednesday after surgery on Tuesday night. A police detective was scheduled to check on the man’s condition later Wednesday.

A details description of the male gunman was not provided.

CANTON

Firefighters rescue dog

alone in burning house

Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire Tuesday morning.

Crews responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a two-story house at 1327 19th St. NW, according to Chief Thomas Garra. Smoke was coming from two sides of the first floor.

Firefighters found a dog in a first-floor bedroom and determined the occupant was not home at the time of the fire. Garra said the dog was resuscitated, and video shows the responding firefighters/paramedics administering a breathing mask and water.

A pan on the stove and the surrounding wall were burning when crews arrived. The Canton Fire Department determined the fire began on the stove and was accidental.

The utilities were disconnected, and the house was boarded up. The American Red Cross also was called to assist the resident.

The department estimated fire damage to the structure at $10,000 and damage to the contents at $5,000.



CUYAHOGA FALLS

City kicks off downtown

event season Friday

Cuyahoga Falls will begin a series of weekend events in the city’s downtown area at 7 p.m. Friday with an event it’s calling the River City Pop Culture Fest.

The city said that food, beer and 1980s music will be offered at the fest, with a showing of the 1985 movie “Back to the Future” at dark.

On Saturday, there will be musicians performing and vendors selling food and beer beginning at 10 a.m. Pop culture vendors will display their wares in the city’s Downtown Pavilion.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Council member plans

to hold office hours

Summit County Council District 5 representative David Hamilton will host public office hours from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11 at Ann’s Place Diner, 1604 S. Hawkins Ave., Akron.

Hamilton will be available to answer questions and hear concerns from residents. District 5 includes parts of Akron, Copley Township, parts of Bath Township and Fairlawn.

For more information, contact the Summit County Council Office at 330-643-2725.

CLEVELAND

Indiana company sparks outrage

with unscented 'Ohio' candle

An Indiana company is raising the ire of its neighbors in the Buckeye State with its marketing of an unscented Ohio candle with the description, "Not much to see. Not much to do."

The candle is being sold online by Fort Wayne company Simple Nature.

Cleveland.com reports Ohio state tourism agency director Lydia Mihalik took burnt umbrage at the description.

Mihalik on Wednesday came up with a list of Ohio scents that people might enjoy, including summer breezes at Marblehead on the Lake, wild hyacinth at Hocking Hills State Park and Stadium Mustard at Cleveland's Progressive Field.

Simple Nature owner Derek Miles Taylor says he's a one-person company and acknowledges he might be projecting his "insecurities of being a Hoosier on Ohio."

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com GateHouse Media Ohio Associated Press