More than 200 small business owners descended this week on the Ohio Statehouse with a legislative shopping list that includes saving the entirety of their income tax cuts scaled back by the House.

They have allies in Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina, who also are hearing from the leaders of Ohio's major corporations.

But House Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford, continues to defend the House changes to the tax break, which he said, in its current form, is more likely to discourage business owners from hiring new workers.

DeWine and Obhof spoke to members of NFIB/Ohio at The Athletic Club of Columbus Wednesday as lawmakers continue work on the two-year state operating budget, which has entrepreneurs concerned about higher taxes.

Under current law, owners of pass-through entities, including many attorneys, accountants, doctors and landlords, pay no state income tax on up to $250,000 in income, plus get a 40% tax cut on income over $250,000.

House Republicans passed a budget scaling back the annual amount not subject to taxes to $100,000, and eliminating the tax break on incomes over $250,000. Its version also spreads a 6.6-percent income tax cut across all brackets and eliminates income taxes on those earning less than $22,500 a year.

The House whacked $528 million off the current $1.2 billion in annual business tax cuts, with state tax officials saying the change would affect only 14 percent of the wealthiest filers.

DeWine never was asked about the tax changes during his Q&A with business owners, but supported leaving the tax break intact while speaking to reporters afterward.

"Our budget said what our preference was, we're not really changing taxes," DeWine said. "I know the House had made some changes, we're not exactly sure where the Senate is going to come down on that."

The governor added, "One of the things that business men and women who are creating jobs are telling me is that they want some stability, so we didn't make any changes."

After receiving nearly 2,000 proposed amendments from state senators, Obhof said his chamber's version of the budget bill will be introduced next week. He told the business owners to "stay tuned."

Asked if he is willing to compromise with House Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford, and his GOP caucus over their cuts to the small business tax breaks or wanted to wholly save them, Obhof said, "We haven't picked a landing spot on a lot of issues yet ... I'm not going to give a preview on a bill that still is a work in progress."

However, Obhof said he believes the small business reduction and other tax cuts made over the past decade have helped create jobs and restore Ohio's economy.

"Do you believe hard-working people who have invested their time and sweat equity are entitled to keep some of their own money they earned?" he asked.

"For me, the question is should people be able to keep more of their own money and the answer to that is always going to be yes."

But Householder indicated it's not that simple.

"I believe that it discourages folks that are in small businesses to hire additional employees or invest in their companies, not encourages," he said. "If I come down to the end of the year and I have extra money left over, and I can either put it in my pocket tax free or I can go out and give it to (a worker), I'm going to choose to put it in my pocket."

For years, critics of the tax break, including House Democrats, have contended that the deduction also is unfair for non-business owners who have to pay the full state income tax, while higher-earning pass-through business owners, a number of whom have no employees, get deductions that save $10,000 or more per year.

DeWine and Obhof also told NFIB/Ohio members during their "Small Business Day" that they will continue to pursue reforms to reduce the number of state regulations hampering business creation and growth.

Dispatch reporter Jim Siegel contributed to this story.