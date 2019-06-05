NEW PHILADELPHIA — Buckeye Career Center’s chapter of the National Technical Honor Society has 15 new, first-year members and two returning inductees. The induction was held May 17, at BCC in front of school administration, parents and partner school officials. First-year inductees include Makayla Weitbrecht (Intro to Nursing/BCC); Reed Thompson (Intro to Nursing/BCC); Derek Moreland (Construction/Claymont); Nanami Whitman (CAD/Claymont); Elaina Swigert (Cosmetology/Claymont); Jeremiah Steed (Outdoor Power/Dover); Shayla Baker (Exercise Science/Indian Valley); Gabriella Fisher (Early Childhood Education/Indian Valley); Jacob Robinson (Precision Machining/Indian Valley); Diane Mast (Cosmetology/Hiland); Sophia Austin (Medical Assisting/New Philadelphia); Jonathan Pollock (Welding/New Philadelphia); Sierra Cortright (Floral Design/Strasburg); Zachariah Kotewicz (Career Based Intervention/Strasburg); and Miranda Vega (Graphic Arts/Tusky Valley). Second-year inductees include Briana Carson (Precision Machining/Carrollton) and Cedric Rummell (Ag. & Diesel/ Indian Valley).



The ceremony featured the induction and pinning, along with the National Technical Honor Society pledge and breakfast.