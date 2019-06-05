The Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library is launching its annual Summer Reading Program, "A Universe of stories!" This year’s space-themed activities and programs will inspire all ages to star gaze and read! Registration for the eight-week program begins on Monday, June 3. The Summer Reading Program is free of charge and open to kids of all ages. As children register, they will be given a "Space" packet, telling what activities and programs will be presented. (storytimes, toddlertimes, little tykes, drawings, coupons, special programs, parties, guest appearances, the annual water balloon the librarians, our Final Family Pool Party, and opportunity to attend a Washington Wild Things game)



The Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library will also offer a Young Adult Summer Reading Program for children 5th grade through High School. This can be entering or leaving fifth grade. These students will also need to register for the program and receive their calendar of events.



Studies show that summer is an important time for students to keep reading and improving their language skills. If children do not read regularly over the summer, they may be in danger of the "summer slide"- a decline in their reading ability.



In addition, the library will also provide an adult summer program beginning June 3 which will include activities, weekly drawings, games, prize give-a-ways, and of course reading!