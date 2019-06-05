There were more than birds and planes outside the windows of Akron Children's Hospital on Wednesday morning.

A crew of superheroes took over the duties from Akron Children’s regular window washers from American National Skyline Inc., rappelling down the six-story high front windows of the main hospital building while patients watched from their unit hallways and lobby.

The superheroes also greeted children in the lobby, made visits to patient rooms and delivered gift bags.

The superheroes included Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Iron Man, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Captain America, Batgirl, Supergirl, Catwoman and Princess Leia.