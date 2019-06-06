Kaitlin Koher, 32, of Jackson Township, has pleaded not guilty and will appear at her final pretrial hearing June 17 before Judge Thomas M. Rose.

Six of the seven people accused of food stamp fraud through a Massillon-based business have pleaded guilty to federal charges.

The seventh defendant charged in the estimated $8.5 million fraud case against Ohio Direct Distributors is due back in the U.S. District Court in Dayton later this month.

Kaitlin Koher, 32, of Jackson Township, is the listed owner of the food delivery business. Koher has pleaded not guilty and will appear at her final pretrial hearing June 17 before Judge Thomas M. Rose. A jury trial is scheduled for June 24.

According to court documents, Koher's counsel and federal prosecutors are in talks and continued Wednesday's pretrial hearing for additional time to "facilitate a complete resolution."

According to federal court filings, Ohio Direct Distributors, operating from 1709 Lincoln Way E, received up to $8.5 million in fraudulent SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits over a six-year period between August 2011 and September 2017. According to court documents, up to 93% of the company’s SNAP transactions could be fraudulent.

Federal investigators say ODD illegally processed benefits by providing food incentives such as giving credit and gift cards in exchange for access to a family's benefits. The company often "completed transactions without the individual recipient’s knowledge or consent,” the court filings said.

According to federal filings:

William K. Lambert pleaded guilty last month to two counts of unauthorized use and possession of federal food stamp access devices. Lambert is slated to be sentenced Aug. 23 by Rose. Other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Andrew C. Hess pleaded guilty in December to unauthorized use and possession of federal food stamp access devices and was sentenced in April to three years probation. Charges of wire fraud and conspiring to commit money laundering were dismissed.

Aaron E. Luke pleaded guilty in April to a federal conspiracy charge and will be sentenced July 23. Joseph E. Hendricks is slated to be sentenced Aug. 13 after pleading guilty in late April to one misdemeanor count of conspiracy to defraud the Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP). Kyle P. Nicholson pleaded in early May to misdemeanor conspiracy to defraud the Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) and is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 23. James A. Leeson Jr. pleaded guilty in March to unauthorized use and possession of federal food stamp access devices and is slated to be sentenced July 24.

