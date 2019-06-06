An Akron man has been indicted for illegally having a 9 mm handgun converted into an illegal machine gun, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said Thursday.

Kortney D. Moore, 21, was indicted on one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm.

On April 3, Moore possessed a Glock 9 mm pistol with an installed conversion device that allowed the handgun to be fired fully automatic.

Moore was not permitted to possess any firearm because of previous felony convictions, according to the indictment.

“Adding this specific part to a handgun to make it fully automatic makes that firearm illegal and puts the public at risk,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said in a news release issued Thursday. “We will work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute all firearms violations, and especially to stop the flow of these parts into the country.”

This case is being investigated by assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District Christopher Joyce following an investigation by the ATF and Akron Police Department.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.