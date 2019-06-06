A 61-year-old Akron man was sentenced to prison Thursday for throwing a Molotov cocktail into a vacant house next to his, seriously injuring a woman living there.

Tamela Vargo suffered burns on more than 60 percent of her body and ultimately had several fingers amputated.

Tommy Lee Tanner pleaded guilty May 1 to aggravated arson and felonious assault.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty sentenced Tanner to seven years in prison.

Tanner told investigators he was frustrated because of activity in the vacant house on Bachtel Avenue in Summit Lake and snapped on July 27 when he saw loose boards covering the back door had been removed. Tanner said he didn’t know anyone was inside the home.

McCarty said Tanner should have called police to complain.

“Your actions appear malicious and horribly reckless, and could have resulted in many deaths,” the judge said in a press release. “As it is, you severely injured this young woman. She will suffer from the pain and disfigurement you caused for the rest of her life.”

McCarty said she reduced Tanner’s sentence from the maximum by one year because he confessed and pleaded guilty. She designated him a Lifetime Arson Registrant, which means he must register his address annually for the rest of his life.