Barberton School Board members liked the performance of the district’s superintendent so much that they gave him another four years.

In a special session Wednesday, the school board voted 4-1 on a four-year contract for Superintendent Jeff Ramnytz.

A former Barberton High School principal, Ramnytz became superintendent Aug. 1, 2017.

The Firestone High School graduate attended Akron Public Schools and received his degree in elementary education from the University of Akron.

The board approved the contract, which will extend Ramnytz’s term with the district to the summer of 2024, on a 4-1 vote. The lone dissenter was uncomfortable with a contract that went beyond three years.

In an email response to the vote, Ramnytz said the extension will enable him to extend programs he has started since he became the district’s leader.

“Professionally I will be able to continue the many initiatives that we have started and see them through,” Ramnytz said. “We have a great deal of positive momentum right now and many great programs and opportunities for our students and families.”

Some of the efforts Ramnytz has started since becoming superintendent include the Barberton Early College with the University of Akron, an expansion of the district's preschool efforts, and the "Do Your Job" program to develop workplace skills.

Earlier this year, the district worked out a partnership with the University of Akron to boost the district’s cybersecurity education.

Ramnytz praised the Barberton community and the district’s staff, students and parents, calling them “second to none.”

“It has been an honor and privilege serving this community and taking care of their children,” Ramnytz said. “I am thrilled that I will be able to continue to do so as the superintendent.”