Few of the stories in “If I Die in Ohio” are set in Ohio, but Seth Borgen’s new collection captures the punchy sensibilities of Midwestern people.

The first story, “Astro Pig,” finds a man on a beach vacation with his bitter wife of a year and her two young sons. Over the remains of a guinea pig, he finds a tender connection with one of the boys, a 6-year-old who worries, not unreasonably, that his stepfather will leave his mother.

In “Bathing Suit Parts,” a young man is interested only in impressing his girlfriend as they sunbathe at Barberton’s then-segregated Lake Anna in 1958, but is drawn into a tragedy.

A devout Mormon woman, divorced from her abusive husband, searches for what her life might hold. A retired architect, newly widowed, becomes a reluctant confidant to a younger man with whom he shares little. In “God Bless Your Crooked Little Heart,” the closest thing to a conventional love story but still far from it, a couple drive to Mexico: he considers how to propose marriage, while she flirts with other men and shoplifts. In the end, she makes it easy for him.

Winner of the 2019 New American Fiction Prize, “If I Die in Ohio” (155 pages, softcover) costs $14.95 from New American Press. Seth Borgen will sign his book from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Learned Owl Book Shop, 204 N. Main St., Hudson.

Ohio Territory settlers

If the name of Manesseh Cutler isn’t as well known in the Western Reserve as those of Benjamin Franklin and Moses Cleaveland, it won’t be the fault of David McCullough. In “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West,” McCullough brings a flowing narrative of the efforts of five men to settle the Ohio Territory.

Manesseh Cutler was one of those men. A Massachusetts preacher, he was a 1765 Yale graduate who had degrees in law and medicine as well as divinity. His accomplishments were astonishing. A noted astronomer, he was considered the most eminent botanist of his time.

In 1786, Cutler attended a meeting at a Boston tavern at which Revolutionary War General Rufus Putnam proposed a syndicate to buy and settle huge tracts owned by the government. Cutler was appointed the representative — as McCullough notes, the word “lobbyist’’ was not yet used — to address a congressional committee in New York and later the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. In the course of about a month, Cutler met with Franklin, Elbridge Gerry, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton.

The Northwest Ordinance of 1787 having passed, Putnam took charge of the pioneer group. McCullough describes the journey west through the Alleghenies, the efforts to clear land and settle in Marietta. The hardships, conflicts with Miami, Shawnee, Delaware and other Native American forces, political developments are told in a style that will appeal to a wide audience.

“The Pioneers” (331 pages, hardcover) costs $30 from Simon & Schuster. David McCullough won the Pulitzer Prize for his biographies of Harry S. Truman and John Adams, the National Book Award for books about Theodore Roosevelt and the Panama Canal, and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2006.

Events

Cuyahoga County Public Library (South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch, 1876 S. Green Road, South Euclid): Jean Kwok signs her novel “Searching for Sylvie Lee,” about a woman who disappears while visiting a foreign country, 2 to 3:30 p.m. today. Register at cuyahogalibrary.org.

Cuyahoga County Public Library (North Royalton branch, 5071 Wallings Road): John Hildebrand discusses “Always Cedar Point: A Memoir of the Midway,” about his 40 years working at the amusement park, 7 to 8 p.m. Monday. Register at 440-237-3800.

Cuyahoga County Public Library (Parma branch, 6996 Powers Blvd.): Bestselling novelists Jane Green (“The Sunshine Sisters”) and Patti Callahan Henry (“Becoming Mrs. Lewis”) appear 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday; Dorothea Benton Frank discusses her novel “Queen Bee,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Register at 440-885-5362.

Rocky River Public Library (1600 Hampton Road): Julia Finley Mosca will read from “The Girl with a Mind for Math: The Story of Raye Montague” from her Amazing Scientists young readers series, 2 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday; Tim Carroll signs “World War II Akron, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Register at 440-895-3750.

Cuyahoga County Public Library (Parma-Snow branch, 2121 Snow Road): Susan Mallery discusses her novel “The Summer of Sunshine and Margot,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Register at 216-661-4240.

Cuyahoga County Public Library (Middleburg Heights branch, 16699 Bagley Road): Dan Coughlin signs “Just One More Story: Even More Stories About the Most Unusual, Eccentric & Outlandish People I’ve Known in Four Decades as a Sports Journalist,” 7 to 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Register at 440-234-3600.

Lake Middle High School (1025 Lake Center St. SW, Hartville): Children’s author Sherri Duskey Rinker gives a presentation about her books, including the "Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site" series and “Steam Train, Dream Train,” followed by a question-and-answer session, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Register at starklibrary.org.

Mustard Seed Market & Café (6025 Kruse Drive, Solon): Dorothea Benton Frank hosts a luncheon inspired by “Queen Bee,” noon Wednesday. The $45 admission includes a copy of the book. Register at cuyahogalibrary.org.

Mac’s Backs (1820 Coventry Road, Cleveland Heights): Poet Craig Paulenich, an English professor at Kent State University, reads from his work, including “Old Brown: Poems,” joined by Oberlin poet Heather Ann Shepard, whose “Black Butterfly: Collected Poems” will be released in 2021, 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Shaker Heights Public Library (16500 Van Aken Blvd.): Fran Golden and David Molyneaux sign “Unique Eats and Eateries of Cleveland,” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Akron-Summit County Public Library (Richfield branch, 3761 Grant St.): Poet Alice Kiderman reads from “Stone Words,” illustrated by photos of sculptures by Shira Atik, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday; Marc Bona talks about his sports novel “The Game Changer,” 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Visible Voice Books (2258 Professor Ave., Cleveland): Chris Register, author of “Conversations with US: Two Wheels — Fifty States — Hundreds of Voices — One America,” talks about his 15,769-mile bike ride (so far) across America and “Great Lakes States,” first of eight planned volumes about the project, 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Akron-Summit County Public Library (Green branch, 4046 Massillon Road): John Hildebrand discusses “Always Cedar Point,” and “Lake Erie’s Shores and Islands,” which he wrote with his wife, Marie, 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Barnes & Noble (28801 Chagrin Blvd., Woodmere): Lucy Sams joins Storytime, reading from her book “Hey Baby – Deja’s New Adventure!,” 11 a.m. Saturday; Fran Belkin signs “Rock This Town,” 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Barnes & Noble (198 Crocker Park Blvd., Westlake): Fran Belkin signs “Rock This Town,” about Belkin family concert promoters, 2 p.m. Saturday.

Portage County District Library (Aurora Memorial branch, 115 E. Pioneer Trail): Author and literary agent Hope Bolinger talks about her young adult novel “Blaze” and the publishing process, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at 330-562-6502.

