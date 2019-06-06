COMMUNICATIONS

FCC: Phone companies

can now block robocalls

Federal regulators voted Thursday to give phone companies the right to block unwanted calls without getting customers' permission first.

The Federal Communications Commission's move could make call-blocking widespread and help consumers dodge annoying robocalls.

The agency expects phone companies to offer these tools for free, but it doesn't require them to. Consumers can also "opt out" and ask their company not to block anything.

There are other fronts in the war against robocalls, but even so, phone spam might not disappear.

The rise in debt collectors, telemarketers and, most worrisome, fraudsters ringing up consumers' phones have led the FCC and Congress to push phone companies to do more. The companies have been slow to act against such automated calls on their own.

FINANCES

Mortgage rates fall

for sixth straight week

U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell for the sixth consecutive week, with the key 30-year loan average running below 4% and at its lowest point since September 2017.

The declining rates have been a boon to potential purchasers in the spring home buying season, and the number of homeowners seizing the opportunity to refinance mortgages jumped this week.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dipped to 3.82% from 3.99% last week. By contrast, a year ago the benchmark rate stood at 4.54%.

The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans declined this week to 3.28% from 3.46%.

STREAMING

Google to launch

streaming service

Google will start its Stadia streaming service to challenge the video game industry in November — but initially only as part of a $130 bundle that includes hardware and a pass for a friend.

Google announced the game service in March with few details. On Thursday, Google said it will start advance sales for the limited "Founder's Edition" bundles right away, though it isn't saying how many are available. Google won't offer stand-alone subscriptions, for $10 a month, until next year.

Stadia is Google's attempt to make traditional video game consoles such as the Xbox and PlayStation obsolete.

Games are stored online, and players can pick up where they left off on traditional computers with Google's Chrome browsers and Chromebooks running Chrome OS.

Players can also use Google's Pixel phones, but not other phones with the company's Android operating system.