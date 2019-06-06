Cats of numerous breeds will strut their stuff at the Cat Fanciers’ Association’s Great Lakes Regional Awards Show on Saturday and Sunday at the John S. Knight convention center in downtown Akron.

The event – an all-breed cat show – is open to the public, and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Judging will run all day Saturday and Sunday, with eight judging rings that will give each cat eight chances at receiving a top award. In addition to pure-bred cats, household cats will be judged.

Cats will run an an agility course – featuring tunnels and obstacles -- throughout the day.

Food will be available for purchase.

Tickets cost $6 for adults and $5 for children. The John S. Knight Center is at 77 E. Mill St.