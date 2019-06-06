Four local teachers are facing review of their teaching licenses for allegedly consuming alcohol on school premises.

According to the website for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, the four are still employed at the school.

The school did not return a request for comment Thursday.

The four female teachers, whom the Akron Beacon Journal is not naming because they have not been charged with a crime, are accused of consuming gelatin laced with alcohol, commonly referred to as Jell-O shots, during a teacher work day. Generally, no students are present on such days.

One of the four is also accused of bringing the Jell-O shots to the school.

The four face a hearing in front of the State Board of Education this summer. The incident allegedly took place in March 2017.