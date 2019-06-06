The Greater Akron Chamber honored eight businesses Thursday at its 2019 Business Awards program held in the Bounce Innovation Hub first floor Generator space in downtown Akron.

The program showed off the accomplishments of local companies, businesses, organizations and people that the chamber said are elevating the community.

Fred Karm, founder of Hoppin’ Frog Brewery, was the keynote speaker.

The recipients and awards were:

• Akron Glass Works — Making Shift Happen. The business is reinventing itself.

• Leia’ Love Hair and Nail Salon — Minority Business Enterprise to Watch. The business has significant growth prospects.

• VMI Group — Women’s Business Enterprise to Watch. The business has significant growth prospects.

• Summit Building Services — #ChooseGrowth Award.The business has moved from start-up to scale-up.

• FMD Architects, Inc. — Business to Work for. It has created a great environment and culture for employees and customers.

• Noir Creative — Art-repreneur of the Year. It has embraced artistic products and services and is an emerging success story.

• FI Community Housing — Best Origin Story. It has an inspirational story to tell.

• Akron Coffee Roasters — Priming the Pump Award. It helps others be successful in entrepreneurial pursuits.