CANTON — Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village last month purchased the largest piece of property still needed for the development.

The $500,000 acquisition means developers now own or have access to all but one property on the western boundary of the footprint of the Village and could build nearly every element planned for the development, though there is no public timetable for when construction will resume.

The three parcels the Village purchased most recently were owned by Frank Gerstenslager, who died in November. The sale was finalized May 31.

The attorney who handled his estate declined comment on the transaction, citing confidentiality.

The home and vacant lots sit across from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on the corner of Blake Avenue and 19th Street NW. Nearby houses, which already had been sold, were torn down last year.

Site plans show the Center for Performance will span that intersection. The center is expected to include fields and convention space and provide a new home for the Canton Charge, according to documents about the project filed publicly.

NCAA Division III men's volleyball championships are supposed to be hosted at the Center for Performance in 2022.

The Gerstenslager properties sold for more than four times their appraisal value, which auditor's records show was a combined $122,500 for the three parcels.

Even so, the most recent purchase is not the most expensive purchase developers have made. A sale last June that included two commercial buildings and parking lots near the planned entrance of the Village cost $790,000, documents from the county recorder's and auditor's offices show.

In all, developers have spent at least $14.7 million buying homes and businesses since property acquisition began in earnest in 2015, according to a Repository analysis.

Based on documents outlining the footprint of the Village and a list of necessary parcels submitted to Canton City Council at the beginning of the project, developers appear to need only one remaining unsold property: a home in the 1900 block of Clearview Avenue NW.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker previously emphasized that no one would be forced to sell a home. The project was expected to be built around anyone who did not choose to sell.

It's not clear what will be built next at the Village. A spokesman for the Village did not return a request for comment.

Village CEO Mike Crawford has said the next phase of the project will include parking, the youth fields, retail and a water park. A letter sent this spring to Stark County commissioners as part of a request for lodging tax dollars indicated a hotel and the convention center and field house also will be part of the upcoming $275 million construction phase.

No information was provided about when projects will break ground.

A presentation about the status of the project, which had been scheduled for Canton City Council for later this month, has been canceled.