A longtime community primary care clinic in Akron run by Community Support Services is now open to the general public.

Community Support Services has operated The Margaret Clark Morgan Primary Care Clinic at the organization’s 150 Cross St. location in Akron since 2009. The clinic was established to help CSS’ clients, the residents of Summit County with severe and persistent mental illness, treat their condition holistically. However, a large number of patients have one or more physical ailments as well as mental health issues, so the clinic has been caring for its clients.

The clinic has now been designated a Federally Qualified Health Clinic (FQHC), which means it can be open to the entire community. Most insurance as well as Medicare and Medicaid are accepted and the clinic has a sliding-fee scale for those without insurance.

Access to healthcare is a barrier many of our clients face. Bringing the clinic onto the CSS campus, along with a full-service pharmacy, enables people with severe mental illness to capitalize on the “one-stop-shop” method of healthcare.

“It’s not just individuals with mental illness who have a variety of barriers to healthcare. Lack of transportation makes it difficult for many poor and elderly to see a healthcare professional regularly. People who live near our facility, in Akron’s University Park neighborhood, will benefit greatly from having this clinic open and available to them,” said Bob Stokes, CSS president and CEO.

The clinic will offer coordinated preventive care, disease management, and wellness management. Services available include wellness checks, routine medical appointments, management of chronic illnesses, women’s health including on-site mammograms, diabetic screening, coordination of care with specialists, HIV screening, eye exams, dental clinic, and podiatry. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 8:30 am to 5 pm, and Friday, 7:30 am to 5 pm. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 330-815-4273.