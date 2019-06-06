Dominion Energy Ohio’s monthly natural gas price for residential customers who are on the Standard Choice Offer (SCO) is going up by a few cents for June.

The SCO price, effective June 14, when rounded to the nearest cent is $2.85 per thousand cubic feet (mcf).

The June rate is 6 cents or 2.2 percent higher than the May rate of $2.79. It is 10 cents or 3.4 percent lower than the price a year ago of $2.95/mcf.

The utility estimates the average residential customer’s bill for the month of June would be $39.10, up $1.46, or 3.9 percent, from $37.64 in June 2018.

All customers pay a basic monthly charge, which is $29.57 as of May 15, as well as a usage-based charge to transport the gas to the home, and gross-receipts tax, regardless of whether they choose their own provider, choose the SCO, other Dominion rate, or participate in a government aggregation. That price is 40 cents per mcf.

Consumer columnist Betty Lin-Fisher continues to recommend the SCO. To read a step-by-step guide on how to get the SCO, go to www.tinyurl.com/updateSCO

Betty Lin-Fisher can be reached at 330-996-3724 or blinfisher@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her @blinfisherABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/BettyLinFisherABJ and see all her stories at www.ohio.com/topics/linfisher