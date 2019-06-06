Televangelist Ernest Angley’s Cathedral Buffet and related WBNX-TV property in Cuyahoga Falls isn’t going up for auction on Friday.

Angley’s Winston Broadcasting Network and Grace Cathedral Inc. reached a partial settlement with Beck Energy Corp. over a $3.6 million loan default lawsuit. The settlement was filed Thursday morning in Summit County Court.

Beck Energy, which was suing Angley’s organization, says in the short document that it asks that the Summit County Sheriff’s sale scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday “be withdrawn at this time.”

The court document provides little detail, saying in part “Plaintiff and Defendants, Winston Broadcasting Network, Inc., Grace Cathedral, Inc., and Ronald Midcap, have reached a partial settlement agreement, and Plaintiff therefore wishes not to execute on its judgment at this time.

Therefore, Plaintiff respectfully requests that the sheriff’s sale scheduled for June 7, 2019 and the provisional second sale scheduled for June 21, 2019 be withdrawn at this time.”

The Summit County Sheriff's sheriff's sale page saysthe sale has been canceled.

