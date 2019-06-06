MANSFIELD - The Renaissance Theatre has announced its 2019-20 season, "Lighting Up Park Avenue."



The organization formally announced the lineup of the various series at their Season Preview Party on Friday evening to a crowd of more than 900.



Kristi Lord and Caroline Worner from Mechanics Bank stepped up on stage next to introduce the Mechanics Bank Education Series. MY Theatre will once again offer free sensory-friendly concerts for individuals with special needs and their families during the performances of Disney’s Frozen, Jr. and 13. MY Theatre also performed songs from the upcoming show, Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical. Polkadots will be performed June 7 and 8 and is free to the public. The hugely popular Teddy Bear Concert Series will return with The Spooky Old House, Little Red Riding Hood, and Goldilocks and the Three Bears. The Mansfield Youth Orchestra and Youth Strings, which showcase nearly 150 outstanding musicians from over twelve counties in Central Ohio, will perform their annual Fall and Spring concerts. The Renaissance Youth Opera Theatre will round out the Education Series with performances in February of Annie Get Your Gun, and in May RYOT will present Kiss Me, Kate paired with an original curtain-raiser by Michael Thomas.



Movies will be back at the Renaissance Theatre featuring not one, but two series presented by Spherion Staffing. The Family Film Series will showcase The Nightmare Before Christmas, Home Alone, and The Goonies. The Cinema Series will feature cinematic showstoppers Clue, The Princess Bride and Singin’ in the Rain.



The big screen at the Renaissance will come down for two other cinematic occasions. The first is on August 16 when The Shawshank Redemption will be screened in honor of its 25th Anniversary. On November 1, the Mighty Wurlitzer organ will be used to accompany the great silent film, The Phantom of the Opera.



Patti Kastelic from OhioHealth then came on stage to introduce the OhioHealth Symphony Series. Following Kastelic, Mansfield Symphony Orchestra Director, Maestro Octavio Más-Arocas, announced the season. The exciting kick-off concert will celebrate the spirit of the Bohemian on September 21 with "Bohemian Souls." "SingOut," the collaboration between area high school choirs and the Mansfield Symphony Chorus, will perform on October 6. On October 20, Más-Arocas will premiere his first Family Pops Concert. The season continues on February 8 with "Revolutions." This concert will be side-by-side with the Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra and culminate with the magnificent Symphony No. 12 by Shostakovich. March 21 will be the return of the popular singing competition in which the audience selects the winner. The concert is called "Mash-up" and will also feature the chambergrass group, Westbound Situation. Ending the season on May 9 is "Exuberance," featuring Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 and Symphony No.2 by Sibelius.



Renaisance CEO Mike Miller introduced the Black Box Series of Theatre 166. Kicking off the productions in this intimate venue will be Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in early October. In late October the emotionally powerful story of falling in and out of love, The Last Five Years will be presented. Artistic Director, Michael Thomas, will premiere another of his original works in January called At Last: An Evening with Etta James which will star Condrea Webber. Rounding out the Theatre 166 season will be Cabaret in April and May.



Introducing the Richland Bank Broadway Series was Kristie Massa of Richland Bank. Highlights from this season led by Michael Thomas, artistic director, will be Roald Dahls’ Matilda The Musical in July and August, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder in November, and Rock of Ages in March. A special event was presented next. It is the highly anticipated return of Mutts Gone Nuts. This mega-hit will have two showings on January 19 and is in collaboration with the Humane Society of Richland County.



Completing the evening was the announcement of the Avita Health System Concert Series by Jerry Morasko of Avita Health Systems. Old Time Rock and Roll will be coming to the Renaissance on September 7 with Turn the Page – a Tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, a concert co-produced with NC State. Christian and Gospel singing star, Natalie Grant, will grace our stage on October 13, and on November 30, the Holiday sounds of The Lettermen will be heard from the stage. On January 11 country superstar, Phil Vassar will celebrate his 20th year of chart-topping hits. Completing the series will be Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show on April 18.



Season Memberships are available now by contacting the Box Office at (419) 522-2726. Subscriptions are now on-sale for Renaissance members and will go on sale for the general public on June 18. Single tickets go on sale for members on June 25 and for the public on July 9.



The Renaissance website URL will change from MansfieldTickets.com to RenTickets.org.