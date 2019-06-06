A recent study shows an alarming increase in the number of young children accidentally ingesting marijuana, especially in states that have legalized the substance.

Poison control centers are reporting more young children ingesting marijuana as states continue to legalize the drug.

Children under 6 years old are increasingly ingesting marijuana, particularly in states where the drug is more accessible because of legalization, according to a recent study conducted by researchers at the Central Ohio Poison Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Marijuana dispensaries began opening in Ohio in January, and Dr. Henry Spiller, director of the poison center, said he expects to see more young children accidentally ingesting marijuana.

“It won’t be overnight,” Spiller said. But ultimately he predicts that marijuana poisonings in young children will double in Ohio by 2020.

The study, which was published online in Pediatric Emergency Care in May, found that calls to poison control centers reporting marijuana ingestion by children under 6 years old increased by 27% every year since 2009, and more than 70% of poisonings occurred in states with legal marijuana. There were 742 marijuana ingestions in 2017 in the United States, up from an average of 81 per year from 2001 to 2008.

Common symptoms included lethargy and drowsiness. Serious health outcomes were rare, but a small number of children experienced coma, seizures or a need for intubation. No fatalities were reported.

Spiller said marijuana needs to be treated with the same level of respect as other medications, including keeping it out of the reach of children.

Factors such as increased potency and marijuana-infused edible products like gummies and brownies raise the risk of young children overdosing, Spiller said.