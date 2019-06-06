Rocking and rolling: There will be a Roller Dance Party, Old School Skate Night, at 7 p.m. in the Cascade Plaza in downtown Akron. There will be roller skating, dancing, drinks, food and oversize lawn games. Skates are available for rent.

Cue the band: The Medina Community Band, under the direction of Marcus Neiman, will mark its 160th season with a free concert in Medina's historic square at 8:30 p.m.

Kenmore fun: The Kenmore First Friday event will start at 6 p.m. There will be free concerts throughout the evening along Kenmore Boulevard.

Representing Akron: The Akron Pride Festival Drag Battle featuring Nina West is at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Akron Civic Theatre. Kings and queens will compete for the titles of Mr. and Miss Akron Pride Festival 2019. For more and ticket information, visit akroncivic.com.