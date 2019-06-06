Scarecrows scare birds. Sharks scare litterbugs.

That’s what Michael Barr, 68, of Bexley, said he was thinking, in part, when he turned the winter wheat fields of his farm on the Southeast Side into the “home of the Bread Shark” — a display of black shark dorsal fins swimming just above the wheat.

“People seem to like to throw their trash out on country roads,” Barr said.

Barr posted signs at the field’s edge, on Bixby Road near Route 33, asking drivers to not “feed the sharks” and to “keep your hands and trash inside your car.”

“It didn’t work,” he said, but that was OK because he mostly did it for fun.

“I think it’s made a lot of people smile,” he said.

Photos of the display have ended up on various social media sites.

Allen Petzinger, 68, of Bexley, who has been helping restore the house on the property, said drivers have stopped to take pictures of the display every day since it went up about two weeks ago.

Barr said the wheat will be harvested in four to six weeks and the sharks will be removed, but another display will take its place in 2020.

“Something will be out there,” he said. “It could be the Loch Ness monster. It could be the Pacific Life whale.”