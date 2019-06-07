The Akron Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying potentially the same man in two separate aggravated robberies.

In the first incident, on May 30, the man entered a store in the 100 block of Ira Avenue, pointed a handgun at the store clerk and demanded he open the register. He then struck the clerk in the face and head several times with the gun, seriously injuring him.

In the second incident, on June 4, the gunman entered a store in the 1000 block of South Main Street and shot at a customer several times, striking him in the stomach.

The suspected robber should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should not approach him, but call 911, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the department's Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.