CUYAHOGA FALLS — A somber-looking Board of Education unanimously agreed to lay off 13 teachers in an effort to trim the district’s budget at Wednesday night’s meeting.

The teachers facing layoffs include six from Cuyahoga Falls High School: credit recovery faculty member Joe Caruso; science teacher Brooke Larsen; social studies teachers Vincent Colotto and Lillian Meyer; and math teachers Stephanie Sigman and Amber Taylor.

Layoffs from other schools include: Roberts Middle School language arts teacher Jonathan Hadinger; Lincoln Elementary School fourth-grade teachers Carlene Fliss and Carie Hartsoe, Richardson Elementary School intervention specialist John Coundourides and fourth-grade teacher Venus Rehs, Preston Elementary School second-grade teacher Jacqueline Krysh; and DeWitt Elementary first grade teacher Nicole Pontius.

“It’s always the most painful action we have to make as a top level administrator,” Superintendent Todd Nichols said. “They make contributions that are invaluable. As the district’s enrollment declines, it’s necessary to right size the district and be fiscally responsible to our taxpayers. Still, it’s very painful.”

In April, Nichols said the staffing cuts could save the district roughly $1.9 million, but this was dependent on who would ultimately be cut.

In all, 26 positions were impacted throughout the district, but the number of layoffs was reduced through retirements and resignations, said Ellen McClure, director of human resources. She added that the call-back process has already started due to retirements and staff leaving.

This is not the first time the district has faced staff cuts. In 2017, more than 20 teachers were laid off to cut about $2 million from the 2017-18 budget; they were all called back through other staff retiring or otherwise leaving the district, McClure said in a discussion before the meeting. The longest anyone stayed on the callback list from that time was one year.

Melody Carlisle, the president of the Cuyahoga Falls Education Association, said the union “is very saddened to be losing so many of our colleagues and friends.”

“While we understand the financial and enrollment situations that lead to the reduction in force, this has been very difficult on everyone involved,” Carlisle said. “The union is doing everything we can to help these talented educators navigate their paths back to employment and assist them in any way that we are able.”

According to information from the Cuyahoga Falls City School District, total October enrollment has been around 4,900 in recent years but has decreased over the past three years, from 4,968 in 2015-16 to 4,824 in 2017-18. The 2018-19 enrollment figures, as of Jan 31, were 4,591.

“I believe right-sizing the district is the right thing to do, but it doesn’t take away that these are real people,” said school board member Anthony Gomez.

Board member Kathy Moffet said the decision is “always painful.”

“We will miss them,” Moffet said. “These people will be deeply missed, and we wish them the best.”

Moffet said that residents need to be aware on how schools are funded by the state.

Board member David Martin agreed.

“Nine others [teachers] have opted to retire or resign, or this list would have been longer,” Martin said. “But this is what we have to do until the fellas in Columbus or Washington figure out a better way to fund our schools.”

The school board also unanimously approved one-year contract extensions for the Ohio Association of Public School Employees Local 111 and Service Employees International Union, Local 1. The hourly wage rate schedule will not change, but eligible employees will receive wage step raises.

Representatives from SEIU and OAPSE could not immediately be reached for further comment.

According to the five-year forecast presentation given by Interim Treasurer Kathryn Brugger in May, the district’s outlook is a bit brighter than previous forecasts indicated; one reason is there will be no increase in insurance premiums in 2020. In addition, the district received a $408,000 credit in fiscal year 2017. According to the presentation, the reduction-in-force will reduce benefit expenses by $122,233 starting in fiscal year 2020.