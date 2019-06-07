AKRON — A Cuyahoga Falls woman collected her late father’s compensation benefits — totaling nearly $30,000 — for two years, the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation said Friday.

Deborah Rosenlieb pleaded guilty last month to workers’ compensation fraud — a fourth-degree felony — in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

The bureau said this was following an investigation.

A judge ordered her to pay $29,418 in restitution to the bureau and serve two years of community service.

The bureau said five other people had been convicted in May of workers’ compensation fraud and other charges that the bureau revealed. So far this year, there have been 38 convictions, the bureau said.