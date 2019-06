Rangers at Cuyahoga Valley National Park are asking for the public's help in determining who set fire to a park bathroom last weekend.

A Facebook post on Friday morning said someone set fire to the bathroom at the Rockside Boarding Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road in Independence, sometime during the afternoon on Saturday, June 1.

Anyone with information on the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area on June 1 is asked to call the communication center at 440-546-5945.