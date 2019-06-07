CLEVELAND — What should the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo name its newest giraffe?

The zoo is launching a naming opportunity for the male giraffe calf that was born April 15.

Guests can cast a vote at FutureForWildlife.org/giraffenaming or visit the Zoo’s Ben Gogolick Giraffe Encounter to make a donation for one of the following names: Bomani, which means a warrior; Kidogo, which means little; or Mosi, which means born first.

Each of the names are unique to giraffes’ native regions in Africa. The names also pay homage to the calf’s low birth weight. While he was born small for a typical male giraffe at 101 pounds, he has been fully integrated into the giraffe herd and has gained about 70 pounds.

The zoo will reveal the winning name on World Giraffe Day, June 21.

All donations raised will go directly toward helping protect giraffes in the wild. The current giraffe population globally is estimated to be less than 80,000, and the population has decreased by nearly 40% in the last 15 years.

The zoo helps protect giraffes by addressing poaching and illegal snaring, translocating animals to secure endangered populations and conducting studies on population and disease.

Guests can visit the calf and the rest of the giraffe herd at the Ben Gogolick Giraffe Encounter. The habitat offers guests the opportunity to hand-feed giraffes and learn more about giraffe conservation.